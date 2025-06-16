Eaton signs agreement to acquire Ultra PCS Limited to strengthen position in fast-growing aerospace markets

DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Intelligent power management company Eaton (NYSE:ETN) today announced it has signed an agreement to acquire Ultra PCS Limited from the Cobham Ultra Group. Ultra PCS’s innovative solutions for safety and mission critical aerospace systems will augment Eaton’s portfolio in both military and civilian aircraft. We expect Ultra PCS’s strong growth position on high-margin business to be accretive to Eaton. Under the terms of the agreement, Eaton will pay $1.55 billion for Ultra PCS. The transaction, which is subject to customary closing conditions and regulatory approvals, is expected to close in the first half of 2026.

“Combining Ultra PCS products and aftermarket services with Eaton’s will enable us to better serve our customers’ needs with tailored, next-generation aerospace solutions,” said John Sapp, president, Aerospace Group. “We look forward to welcoming Ultra PCS to Eaton and combining our 200-year history of technology and innovation in safety and mission critical systems.”

Ultra PCS Limited, headquartered in Cheltenham, U.K. and with operations in the U.K. and U.S., produces electronic controls, sensing, stores ejection and data processing solutions, enabling mission success for global aerospace customers in the air and on the ground. Ultra PCS estimates 2025 sales of approximately $240 million.

Eaton is an intelligent power management company dedicated to protecting the environment and improving the quality of life for people everywhere. We make products for the data center, utility, industrial, commercial, machine building, residential, aerospace and mobility markets. We are guided by our commitment to do business right, to operate sustainably and to help our customers manage power ─ today and well into the future. By capitalizing on the global growth trends of electrification and digitalization, we’re helping to solve the world’s most urgent power management challenges and building a more sustainable society for people today and generations to come.

Founded in 1911, Eaton has continuously evolved to meet the changing and expanding needs of our stakeholders. With revenues of nearly $25 billion in 2024, the company serves customers in more than 160 countries. For more information, visit www.eaton.com. Follow us on LinkedIn.

This press release contains forward-looking statements concerning, among other matters, the anticipated acquisition of Ultra PCS Limited and its impact on Eaton’s Aerospace segment results. These statements should be used with caution and are subject to various risks and uncertainties, many of which are outside Eaton’s control. The following factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements: potential global pandemics, unanticipated changes in the markets for Ultra PCS’s business segments; unanticipated downturns in business relationships with customers or their purchases from Ultra PCS; competitive pressures on sales and pricing; supply chain disruptions, unanticipated changes in the cost of material, labor and other production costs, or unexpected costs that cannot be recouped in product pricing; the introduction of disruptive or competing technologies; unexpected technical or marketing difficulties; unexpected claims, charges, litigation or dispute resolutions; strikes or other labor unrest at Ultra PCS or at their customers or suppliers; unanticipated difficulties closing or integrating the acquisition, new laws, tariffs and governmental regulations; interest rate changes; stock market and currency fluctuations; geo-political tensions, war, civil or political unrest or terrorism; and unanticipated deterioration of economic and financial conditions in the United States and around the world. We do not assume any obligation to update these forward-looking statements.