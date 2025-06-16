CDK Announces Partnership With WE Auto Group

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CDK, the leading automotive retail software provider, today announced a multi-year partnership with WE Auto Group, serving customers in Michigan and Tennessee. WE Auto will implement the CDK Dealership Xperience platform across all four of their dealerships, incorporating the Fixed Operations Suite and Intelligence Suite at certain locations.

"CDK Dealership Xperience delivers a powerful unified workflow platform, comprehensive service and parts solutions, and advanced artificial intelligence capabilities for real-time data insights." - Michael Speigl, WE Auto dealer principal Share

“After using other software solutions in our dealerships, we realized that the CDK Dealership Xperience platform delivers precisely what we were searching for—a powerful unified workflow platform, comprehensive service and parts solutions, and advanced artificial intelligence capabilities for real-time data insights. These tools are exactly what we need to elevate our sales and service operations to the next level,” said Michael Speigl, dealer principal at WE Auto.

Since the successful launch of the Dealership Xperience in fall 2023, more than 3,000 dealer sites have adopted the new category of software. For more information on the Dealership Xperience and the Suite solutions, please visit https://www.cdkglobal.com/dealership-xperience-platform.

WE Auto offers new and pre-owned vehicles from Chrysler, Dodge, Ford, Jeep, Ram, Subaru and Toyota in Gallatin, Tenn. and Ann Arbor, Mich.

About CDK Global, Inc.

CDK Global is a leading provider of cloud-based software to dealerships and Original Equipment Manufacturers (“OEMs”) across automotive and related industries. The Company’s cloud-based, software as a service (“SaaS”) platform enables dealerships to manage their end-to-end business operations including the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, repair, and maintenance of vehicles. By automating and streamlining critical workflows, the integrated platform of modern solutions enables dealers to sell and service more vehicles by creating simple and convenient experiences for customers and improves their financial and operational performance.