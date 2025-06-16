AM Best Assigns Issue Credit Rating to Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited Subordinated Notes

OLDWICK, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AM Best has assigned a Long-Term Issue Credit Rating (Long-Term IR) of “bbb-” (Good) to $400 million 7.75% fixed rate subordinated notes, due June 15, 2055 issued by Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited (Fidelis) (Bermuda). The outlook assigned to this Credit Rating (rating) is stable. The existing ratings of Fidelis and its subsidiaries are unchanged.

The release relates to the previously assigned indicative Long-Term IR of this note which has been withdrawn. Fidelis intends to use proceeds of this issue to repay outstanding preference shares, while the remainder will be used for general corporate purposes.

