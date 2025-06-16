FICO and the Hispanic 100 Foundation Hosts Free Financial Literacy Event to Help Consumers Unlock Their Financial Futures

YORBA LINDA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Global analytics software leader FICO, in partnership with the Hispanic 100 Foundation and with support from Congresswoman Young Kim’s office, will host a free credit education event, Score A Better Future™, for community members, including college students and adults on Saturday, June 28, 2025, from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. PT at the Yorba Linda Public Library.

This event will provide attendees with tools and knowledge to better understand credit and how FICO® Scores work, and access to trusted financial resources. Attendees will receive free access to their FICO Score and have the opportunity to connect with a nonprofit credit counselor.

“Financial literacy is not just knowledge, it’s power. Equipping Californians with the tools they need to build strong financial foundations will help them take control of their future,” said Congresswoman Young Kim, Co-Chair of the Financial Literacy and Wealth Creation Caucus. “Especially as financial education becomes a statewide graduation requirement, we must ensure families have access to resources that help them understand credit, avoid debt, and build long-term financial security. This event helps bridge the gap in access to resources, so Californians can score a better future.”

This community event supports a growing statewide and national movement to improve financial education at all levels. While this particular workshop is focused on empowering community members, college students, and adults, it also aligns with California’s new personal finance education requirement for high school students, beginning with the class of 2030. Representing 12 percent of all U.S. high schoolers, California’s mandate highlights the growing urgency for financial literacy as a life skill.

“Collaborating with local organizations like the Hispanic 100 Foundation allows us to bring credit education directly to the communities that benefit most,” said Jenelle Dito, vice president of Consumer Empowerment Programs and Partnerships at FICO. “Through partnerships like this one with the Hispanic 100 Foundation and the support of local leaders like Congresswoman Kim, we are proud to help Californians unlock tools and resources to achieve their financial goals.”

“As an organization committed to advancing Hispanic leadership and economic mobility, the Hispanic 100 Foundation is proud to partner with FICO to bring credit education directly to our community,” said Mario Rodriguez, Chairman of the Hispanic 100 Foundation. “Understanding how to manage credit is a critical skill, and this workshop offers practical knowledge for students, families, and entrepreneurs alike.”

WHO: FICO, Hispanic 100 Foundation, and Congresswoman Young Kim WHAT: Score A Better Future™, a free credit education workshop from FICO in partnership with the Hispanic 100 Foundation and with support from Congresswoman Young Kim’s office. WHEN: Saturday, June 28, 2025 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. PT WHERE: Yorba Linda Public Library, Community Room 4852 Lakeview Avenue, Yorba Linda, CA 92886 WHO SHOULD ATTEND: Local students, parents, and community members who are interested in improving their knowledge of credit and financial health. WHY: FICO, the Hispanic 100 Foundation, and Congresswoman Young Kim are partnering to raise awareness of the importance of financial education as a critical foundation for long-term financial stability. The event will help community members understand how credit works, what impacts their FICO® Score, and how to access trusted credit counseling resources. The FICO Score is used by top U.S. lenders to extend credit for personal loans, mortgages, auto loans, credit cards, and more, making it essential for individuals to understand their score and the factors that influence it. TO REGISTER: Local students, parents, and community members who are interested in improving their credit knowledge and financial health, can register for this free event here: https://events.fico.com/event/SABF_Hispanic100/summary Expand

To learn more about the Score A Better Future™ program, visit: https://www.fico.com/sabf

About Score A Better Future™

Score A Better Future is FICO’s free credit education program hosted across the country to teach consumers about the key ingredients in the FICO® Score, and connect them to free, one-on-one counseling from certified not-for-profit counselors tailored to their individual financial health and goals.

About FICO

FICO (NYSE: FICO) powers decisions that help people and businesses around the world prosper. Founded in 1956, the company is a pioneer in the use of predictive analytics and data science to improve operational decisions. FICO holds more than 200 US and foreign patents on technologies that increase profitability, customer satisfaction and growth for businesses in financial services, insurance, telecommunications, health care, retail and many other industries. Using FICO solutions, businesses in more than 80 countries do everything from protecting 4 billion payment cards from fraud, to improving financial inclusion, to increasing supply chain resiliency. The FICO® Score, used by 90% of top US lenders, is the standard measure of consumer credit risk in the US and has been made available in over 40 other countries, improving risk management, credit access and transparency.

FICO and Score A Better Future are trademarks or registered trademarks of Fair Isaac Corporation in the U.S. and other countries.