New SailPoint and Deloitte Collaboration Helps Secure the Future of Identity Security with AI Agent Management

AUSTIN, Texas & NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SailPoint, Inc. (Nasdaq: SAIL) and Deloitte today announced an expansion of their alliance to help advance enterprise identity security in the age of agentic AI. The collaboration is designed to help customers address two emerging areas: first, the critical need to secure and govern AI agents; and second, the need for insights and contextual support to help identity teams to achieve precise decision-making, information discovery, and task completion.

Securing the agentic workforce

As enterprises prepare for the Generative AI-enabled enterprise where AI agents will become central to how day-to-day tasks are completed, organizations need to defend against emerging threats as attack surfaces widen. To enhance the security and governance of the increasing use of AI agents within enterprises, SailPoint and Deloitte have collaborated to integrate SailPoint’s AI-powered identity security platform and upcoming Agent Identity Security solution with Deloitte’s Cybersecurity for AI and GenAI governance framework. This collaboration aims to create a broad toolset and methodology designed to help organizations secure AI agents.

"As AI agents become increasingly autonomous and integral to business operations, organizations face unprecedented security challenges," said Matt Mills, President of SailPoint. "Our alliance with Deloitte combines our industry-leading identity security platform with their renowned implementation excellence, enabling customers to accelerate time-to-value while advancing comprehensive protection against evolving threats. We believe this collaboration marks a major step forward in redefining identity security for the AI era.”

Driving speed and efficiency with Harbor Pilot

Also important, as the digital landscape evolves at an exponential rate, is the ability to provide identity teams with their own digital agents as their force multiplier – acting as identity security “digital assistants.” SailPoint’s agentic AI innovation, Harbor Pilot, marks an advancement in the realm of digital agents. With Harbor Pilot, identity teams can simplify and streamline their work and help enhance outcomes. Deloitte and SailPoint are working together to create a framework to accelerate the adoption of these capabilities across both business and technology teams.

With these combined capabilities from SailPoint and Deloitte, enterprises will be able to quickly and efficiently deploy agentic AI for identity security to help expedite the use of GenAI tools while reducing total cost of ownership through optimized deployment strategies. The collaboration also helps organizations speed and evolve security maturity and develop a future-ready identity security posture that is adaptable to evolving threats.

“Through our work with SailPoint, Deloitte is helping organizations adopt a proactive, intelligent approach to identity security that turns the rapid adoption of agentic AI into an opportunity for enterprises,” said Adnan Amjad, US Cyber Leader and Partner, Deloitte. “By establishing the implementation framework and leading practices for this integration, we’re enabling organizations to confidently embrace new technologies while helping them implement strong, adaptive and scalable security controls across their digital environments. Together, we aim to help clients transform their identity security while also addressing the growing gap between evolving cyber risks and response capabilities – ultimately enabling resilient, future-ready enterprises.”

About the Deloitte and SailPoint Alliance

Since 2008, Deloitte and SailPoint have collaborated to deliver unified, high-quality identity security solutions. With the combination of Deloitte’s deep experience with SailPoint’s technology, our alliance helps organizations achieve enhanced visibility, management, and security across their identity landscape. Deloitte’s recognition – including the SailPoint Admiral Delivery Award and Global Partner of the Year – underscores our shared commitment to help achieve client success and innovation in identity security.

About SailPoint

At SailPoint, we believe enterprise security must start with identity at the foundation. Today’s enterprise runs on a diverse workforce of not just human but also digital identities – and securing them all is critical. Through the lens of identity, SailPoint empowers organizations to seamlessly manage and secure access to applications and data at speed and scale. Our unified, intelligent, and extensible platform delivers identity-first security, helping enterprises defend against dynamic threats while driving productivity and transformation. Trusted by many of the world’s most complex organizations, SailPoint secures the modern enterprise.

As used in this document, “Deloitte” means Deloitte & Touche LLP, a subsidiary of Deloitte LLP. Please see www.deloitte.com/us/about for a detailed description of our legal structure. Certain services may not be available to attest clients under the rules and regulations of public accounting.