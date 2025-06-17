Claritev Joins Coalition for Health AI to Advance Responsible Innovation in Healthcare Technology

MCLEAN, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Claritev Corporation (“Claritev” or the “Company”) (NYSE: CTEV), a healthcare technology, data, and insights company focused on making healthcare more affordable, transparent, and fair for all, today announced it has joined the Coalition for Health AI (“CHAI”). CHAI is an industry-led coalition committed to developing industry best practices and frameworks to further innovation, safety and security for health AI.

Through its membership, Claritev plans to collaborate with CHAI’s diverse community of health systems, researchers, patient advocates, and technology leaders to help establish best practices and frameworks for responsible AI development and deployment across the healthcare ecosystem.

“Joining CHAI is a natural extension of our mission to improve healthcare affordability and transparency through responsible, data-driven innovation,” said Fernando Schwartz, Ph.D., Chief Artificial Intelligence Officer of Claritev. “We are proud to be part of a coalition that shares our values and is actively shaping the future of health AI in a way that delivers meaningful impact for patients, providers, and payors alike.”

“I am thrilled to welcome Claritev to our growing community of organizations committed to advancing effective and responsible health AI,” said Brian Anderson, CHAI’s CEO. “We are driven by the engagement and expertise of our members and the feedback of our broader health ecosystem and the public. We look forward to working together to unlock the potential benefits of AI, on a foundation of trust, safety, and security."

As part of CHAI, Claritev looks forward to contributing its deep expertise in healthcare data integration and analytics to support initiatives focused on transparency, fairness, safety, and privacy in AI. Claritev will also explore opportunities to participate in CHAI’s working groups and contribute to community-led dialogue around the responsible use of AI in healthcare.

About Claritev

Claritev, formerly known as MultiPlan, is a healthcare technology, data, and insights company focused on delivering affordability, transparency, and quality to the U.S. healthcare system. Led by a team of deeply experienced associates, data scientists, and innovators, Claritev provides cutting-edge solutions and services fueled by over 40 years of claims processing data. Claritev leverages world-class technology and AI to power a robust enterprise platform that delivers meaningful insights to drive affordability and price transparency and optimizes networks and benefits design in healthcare. By developing purpose-build solutions that support all key stakeholders – including payors, employers, patients, providers, and third parties – Claritev is dedicated to making healthcare more accessible and affordable for all. Claritev serves more than 700 healthcare payors, over 100,000 employers, 60 million consumers, and 1.4 million contracted providers. For more information, visit claritev.com.

About CHAI

The CHAI (Coalition for Health AI) mission is to be the trusted source of guidelines for Responsible AI in Health. It aims to ensure high-quality care, foster trust among users, and meet the growing healthcare needs. As a coalition bringing together leaders and experts representing health systems, startups, government and patient advocates, CHAI has established working groups focusing on privacy and security, fairness, transparency, usefulness, and safety of AI algorithms.