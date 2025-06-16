Ash and Impilo Partner to Deliver Seamless At-Home Health Monitoring and Testing Nationwide

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ash, a leading at-home health testing platform, and Impilo, a leader in enabling at-home healthcare through its tech-enabled healthcare logistics and operations support, today announced a strategic partnership to expand access to comprehensive at-home health solutions across the U.S. By combining Ash’s customizable health testing capabilities with Impilo’s logistics and data platform, the collaboration creates a powerful, end-to-end offering for healthcare organizations, digital health companies, and health plans seeking to close care gaps and improve outcomes at scale.

By combining our strengths, we are setting a new standard in the healthcare space, one that prioritizes access, impact, and real-world results. Share

Under this partnership, Ash and Impilo clients will gain access to a one-stop solution that combines a comprehensive test menu spanning cancer screenings, HEDIS measures, chronic conditions, and infectious disease testing, paired with remote patient monitoring (RPM) devices including blood pressure monitors, EKGs, glucometers, scales, and wearables. Together, the companies help organizations close a wider range of care gaps, including key HEDIS measures such as blood pressure monitoring and diabetes control—all without requiring in-person visits.

“We’re thrilled to announce our partnership with Ash, marking a major milestone for Impilo,” said Josh Stein, Founder & CEO of Impilo. “This collaboration brings together two organizations deeply committed to closing gaps in care. By combining our strengths, we are setting a new standard in the healthcare space, one that prioritizes access, impact, and real-world results. We are bringing together our digital health fulfillment and platform capabilities with Ash’s lab network to bring care to the next level.”

The partnership streamlines the patient experience by consolidating devices and test kits into a single shipment, reducing friction and costs for both providers and patients. Early adopters plan to provide a comprehensive annual screening that includes a blood pressure cuff (supporting CBP and BPD HEDIS measures), lipids testing, and an A1c panel—all delivered together in one convenient white-labeled package. The result is a seamless, scalable approach to monitoring and health testing that enables proactive, data-driven care from home, requiring only one touchpoint for members.

"We are proud to partner with Impilo to provide a solution that better closes care gaps and delivers improved outcomes for patients," said Kyle Waters, Co-Founder and Chief Product Officer of Ash. "Both Ash and Impilo share an unwavering commitment to patients and their health outcomes, and this philosophy is reflected throughout our products. Together, we're capturing high-value data where it doesn't currently exist, and filling in the blanks of an individual member's care journey to better drive care decisions and outcomes. Ultimately, this collaboration ensures patients are better understood and receive the comprehensive care they deserve."

With rising demand for flexible, at-home health solutions, the Ash and Impilo partnership offers a new standard for how care can be delivered–cost-effectively, conveniently, and at scale.

The partnership is now live and available to enterprise partners and healthcare organizations nationwide.

About Ash

Ash is a leading at-home health testing platform expanding care to reach those most in need. Working closely with our partners, we tailor end-to-end testing solutions that meet the unique needs of any health organization’s population.

Our strength comes from our unmatched understanding of people—whether that means learning the best ways to reach them or innovating a new way to keep them connected and cared for. We use our deep knowledge to develop field-tested best practices that engage hard to reach patients and members where they are. Because when people come first, better health outcomes are possible for all.

Learn more at www.poweredbyash.com.

About Impilo

Impilo’s plug-and-play platform enables healthcare organizations to launch and scale connected care programs with ease. We streamline virtual care by offering integrated EHR capabilities, a device-agnostic infrastructure, and seamless procurement and ordering workflows for providers and payors alike.

Impilo supports a wide range of healthcare partners, including payors, value based care entities, medical device companies, community health centers, and digital health organizations, to enable effective, scalable, and patient-centered care.

Learn more at www.impilo.health.