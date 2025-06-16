AE Industrial Partners Establishes Aerospace MRO Services Platform with Investment in Air Transport Components

BOCA RATON, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AE Industrial Partners, LP (“AE Industrial”), a private investment firm specializing in national security, aerospace, and industrial services, today announced the acquisition of Air Transport Components (“ATC” or “the Company”), a provider of aircraft component maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services. ATC will be the cornerstone of a new platform offering a full suite of aviation component and accessories repair services for the commercial, cargo, and military markets. This partnership builds upon AE Industrial’s history of successful investments in the aviation aftermarket, which includes Yingling Aviation, AIM MRO and Kellstrom Aerospace, among others. Financial terms of the private transaction were not disclosed.

Founded in 1998, ATC specializes in the repair and overhaul of critical aerospace components, possessing strong technical expertise across engine mounts, landing gear, hydraulics, airframe and structures, tracks, flight controls, electrical components, and avionics. With over 100,000 square feet of capacity across three state-of-the-art facilities in Gilbert, Arizona, and Tulsa, Oklahoma, the Company delivers component repair services for nearly every major U.S. commercial airline. With over 1,000,000 components repaired in the last 25 years, ATC offers a breadth of creative repair solutions that combine its differentiated technical capabilities with enhanced technology and excellence in customer service.

“As the global installed base of aircraft grows and production constraints for new aircraft persist, keeping older aircraft operational longer, while continuing to service active fleets, has become a critical necessity. This is a dynamic that ATC is well positioned to address due to their extensive capabilities, deep technical knowledge, proven responsiveness, and safety record,” said Bryan McElwee, Partner at AE Industrial. “The Company has built an outstanding reputation and serves a deeply entrenched, blue-chip client base. We’re excited to partner with the experienced team at ATC and expand the platform’s portfolio of services, both organically and through acquisitions, establishing a truly market leading MRO platform.”

“We have already developed a very strong relationship with AE Industrial and look forward to working with them closely to scale the platform and build on our strong position,” said Jimmy Newman, CEO of Air Transport Components. “Their deep operating expertise, network of relationships within the aerospace community, and track record of building highly successful businesses make them the ideal partner to help us capitalize on exciting opportunities in the MRO space.”

EY served as financial advisor to AE Industrial on the transaction, while Akerman LLP served as legal advisor.

About AE Industrial Partners

AE Industrial Partners is a private investment firm with $6.4 billion of assets under management focused on highly specialized markets including national security, aerospace, and industrial services. AE Industrial Partners has completed more than 130 investments in market-leading companies that benefit from its deep industry knowledge, operating experience, and network of relationships across the sectors where the firm invests. With a commitment to driving value creation in partnership with the management teams of its portfolio companies, AE Industrial Partners invests across private equity, venture capital, and aerospace leasing. Learn more at www.aeroequity.com/

About Air Transport Components

ATC was founded in 1998 and specializes in the repair and overhaul of components and accessories for both commercial and military air transport aircraft. The company handles all repairs, engineering, quality control testing, and refinishing in-house at its state-of-the-art facilities, totaling over 100,000 square feet, located in Gilbert, Ariz., and Tulsa, Okla. ATC Gilbert, ATC Tulsa, and Unicorp Systems are all integral parts of the overall ATC business, working together to provide innovative solutions and exceptional services. Each division plays a unique role in the company’s overall operations, contributing to its growth and success. To learn more please visit www.atcphx.com