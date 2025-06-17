Relief Secures Strategic Investment from the Largest Debt Settlement Company in the US, National Debt Relief

MIAMI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Relief, the leading AI-enabled debt resolution platform, announced today that it has secured a new round of growth capital led by National Debt Relief (NDR), the largest debt settlement company in the country. The capital will support the launch of a strategic commercial partnership between the two companies, accelerating Relief’s ability to offer consumers digital access to trusted, high-impact debt resolution solutions.

Since launching publicly, Relief has enrolled over 150,000 users, representing more than $7.6 billion in unsecured consumer debt, through its mobile platform. This milestone confirms the growing demand for simple, technology-driven tools that help Americans manage and resolve debt across multiple categories—including credit card debt, personal loans, and student loans.

The partnership with National Debt Relief enables Relief to expand access to negotiated settlements, real-time resolution offers, and customized pathways out of debt—all from within the app experience.

This new round of funding will also support the development of additional product lines. Together, these capabilities will position Relief as the leading digital infrastructure layer for consumer debt resolution at scale.

About Relief

Relief is the first consumer debt resolution app powered by AI and built for scale. Designed to help people behind a range of debts—including credit cards, personal loans, and student loans—through negotiation, automation, streamlined guidance, and connection to trusted partners. Relief is backed by top-tier investors and operators from across the financial ecosystem. Learn more at relief.app.