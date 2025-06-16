RFMW and Sonoma Scientific Announce Distribution Agreement to Deliver High-Performance Ferrite Isolators and Circulators

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--RFMW, a premier distributor of RF, microwave, and power components, is pleased to announce a new distribution agreement with Sonoma Scientific, a U.S.-based manufacturer specializing in high-quality ferrite isolators and circulators. Sonoma Scientific’s products complement RFMW’s portfolio of high-power GaN and LDMOS RF and microwave amplifiers and devices, enabling customers to optimize performance in new designs. This agreement enhances RFMW’s ability to deliver robust, military-grade solutions to global customers while supporting Sonoma Scientific’s growth in key markets including defense, aerospace, satellite, and public safety.

Sonoma Scientific brings more than 25 years of proven design and manufacturing expertise to the partnership. Known for its U.S.-based production, wide frequency coverage up to 50 GHz, and rugged, high-power packaging technologies, Sonoma Scientific’s products stand out in a market increasingly saturated by lower-quality alternatives. The company's strong heritage in military and aerospace applications makes it an ideal supplier for customers demanding reliability and precision in critical environments.

“Adding Sonoma Scientific to our supplier lineup strengthens our ability to serve customers looking for high-performance circulators and isolators with trusted U.S. manufacturing,” said Joel Levine, president of RFMW. “Their focus on quality and engineering innovation aligns perfectly with our mission to deliver best-in-class RF solutions across the industries we support.”

Sonoma Scientific’s product line includes more than 2,000 models of isolators and circulators, covering frequencies from 40 MHz to 50GHz and power levels from watts to kilowatts. Available in connectorized, surface mount, drop-in, waveguide, and hybrid formats, these solutions address a broad range of technical requirements. New product developments include compact components for phased array radar and high-power broadband solutions for public safety communications.

“RFMW’s reputation for technical expertise and customer-focused service makes them the ideal channel partner to expand our reach,” said Ed Vees, President of Sonoma Scientific. “We look forward to working together to deliver innovative, reliable ferrite products to a wider audience.”

The distribution agreement is effective immediately. Customers can now access Sonoma Scientific products through RFMW’s global sales and support network. For more information, visit www.SonomaScientific.com and www.RFMW.com.

About Sonoma Scientific

Sonoma Scientific is a global leader in the design and manufacture of RF/microwave ferrite isolators and circulators. With over 150 years of collective engineering experience, Sonoma serves customers in medical, military, public safety, satellite, and radar applications. The company offers a broad range of custom and off-the-shelf solutions from 40 MHz to 50 GHz, manufactured exclusively in the United States.

About RFMW

RFMW is a specialty electronics distribution company focused exclusively on serving customers that require RF, microwave, and power components and semiconductors, as well as component engineering support. RFMW deploys a highly experienced, technically skilled team to assist customers with component selection and fulfillment. RFMW was acquired by TTI, Inc. in 2018, and is part of the Exponential Technology Group (XTG), a collection of electronic component distributors and design engineering firms that collaborate to enable the development of modern technologies. The TTI Family of Specialists (TTI FOS) is the name of TTI, Inc. and its subsidiaries, which include Mouser Electronics, Sager Electronics, and Exponential Technology Group.

To learn more about RFMW, visit www.RFMW.com, call 1.877.FOR.RFMW (367-7369), or email info@rfmw.com.