Triangle Life: Transforming the High-Net-Worth Life Insurance Experience

HAMILTON, Bermuda--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Triangle Life announces today that it has secured its next stage of growth investment. Alongside this, the company has commenced signing agreements with international high-net-worth (HNW) brokers across key international financial centres.

Headquartered in Bermuda, a global financial centre for insurance and reinsurance, Triangle Life is the only life insurance company founded with a sole focus on serving the HNW market.

A strong capital base for growth has been achieved through investment from a diverse group of investors, including Aspida Life Insurance Company, BroadRiver Asset Management L.P. and a series of family offices, who align with Triangle Life’s long-term vision and client-centric approach. The investors are highly supportive of the company’s focus as a HNW insurance provider and its innovative growth strategy.

Bringing together an exceptional team of experienced HNW insurance leaders, led by CEO, Niall O’Hare, the company is dedicated to working with brokers to help HNW clients realise the positive impact of their wealth in securing legacy plans aligned with their values and aspirations.

Triangle Life has developed an innovative digital platform designed to enhance advisors’ engagement and meet the expectations of today’s internationally mobile, tech-savvy HNW clients. Blending cutting-edge technology with personalised service, the platform is built to deliver a modern and convenient insurance experience.

Niall O’Hare, CEO, Triangle Life commented:

“At Triangle Life, we see an opportunity to bring fresh thinking and a new approach in HNW mortality protection. Strong backing from our investors reflects confidence in our vision: a modern life insurer built around the needs of today’s HNW clients. We're excited to deliver on this through a team of seasoned professionals, working alongside leading brokers serving clients with complex, international life insurance needs."

Merrilyn Johnson, Chief Commercial Officer, Triangle Life commented:

“Triangle Life is inspired by the belief that meeting the evolving needs of the global HNW community means doing things differently — with deeper insight, greater flexibility, and a personalised approach. By combining exceptional service with deep experience, we are built to deliver best-in-class, digitally enabled HNW life insurance solutions.”

Triangle Life is expanding its broker network and invites interested distributors and advisors to contact the company for more information at info@trianglelife.bm or visit trianglelife.bm.

Jefferies acted as financial advisor and Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom (UK) LLP served as legal advisors to the Company in this transaction, with Appleby Bermuda acting as Bermuda counsel.

ABOUT TRIANGLE LIFE

Triangle Life is a Bermuda-based life insurance company providing solutions for HNW individuals (HNWIs), their families and businesses to meet today’s client needs, as well as the transition to tomorrow’s demands and expectations. It is uniquely focused on solving the complexities of global wealth succession that enables HNWIs to bestow a legacy aligned to their personal vision, goals and values.