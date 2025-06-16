RIS Rx Announces Growth Investment from Summit Partners to Combat Revenue Leakage in Pharma Patient Affordability Programs

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--RIS Rx, a healthcare technology company pioneering solutions to reduce revenue leakage in pharmaceutical gross-to-net spread, today announced a significant growth investment from Summit Partners. This partnership will support RIS Rx’s continued innovation and growth in service of the company’s commitment to improving patient access to treatment, one prescription at a time.

Founded in 2020 by pharmacists Gerard Rivera and Stephen Hom, RIS Rx was born out of their firsthand experience seeing the challenges and inefficiencies in administering patient affordability programs. The company’s technology-enabled solutions help pharmaceutical manufacturers’ patient assistance programs reach their intended recipients to support access and affordability. Leveraging the company’s proprietary technology and real-time analytics engine, the RIS Rx platform is designed to identify and mitigate “gross-to-net” (GTN) revenue leakage, estimated at $90 billion annually in the U.S., stemming from misdirected affordability programs.

“Every year, drug manufacturers spend billions on patient affordability programs, yet up to 20% of that support never reaches the patients it’s intended to help,” said Gerard Rivera, CEO and co-founder of RIS Rx. “We built RIS Rx to fix this broken system, applying automation, data and clinical expertise to stop GTN revenue leakage in real-time. Summit’s investment and strategic partnership will help us deepen our product capabilities, scale our team and expand our impact across the industry.”

RIS Rx’s platform includes targeted solutions designed to address key vulnerabilities in affordability program operations with accuracy and speed. The company’s flagship offerings include:

Benefit Patient Solution (BPS) – Real-time identification of and response to copay diversion programs.

– Real-time identification of and response to copay diversion programs. Affordability, Audit & Assurance (Triple A) – Detects and intervenes in pharmacy-level fraud and claims discrepancies through data-driven alerts and direct engagement with pharmacy providers.

– Detects and intervenes in pharmacy-level fraud and claims discrepancies through data-driven alerts and direct engagement with pharmacy providers. Patient Guard 360 (PG360) – Monitors charitable patient assistance programs for ineligible enrollees and redirects patients to appropriate support channels.

With strong and accelerating momentum, RIS Rx has become a trusted partner to many of the industry’s leading pharmaceutical manufacturers. The company maintains a near-perfect Net Promoter Score, underscoring its commitment to delivering measurable value and a consistently high-quality customer experience. Today, RIS Rx serves 160+ drug brands across 23 manufacturers and has generated significant annualized savings for customers.

“We believe RIS Rx is setting a new standard in the pharma services space—combining advanced technology, real-time data and deep industry expertise to address one of the industry's most critical financial and operational challenges,” said Darren Black, Managing Director at Summit Partners. “With rising pressure on pricing transparency, cost containment and patient access, the need for solutions like RIS Rx to help address GTN revenue leakage has never been more urgent. We’re thrilled to support Gerard and his team in their mission to make drug affordability programs more accountable and effective.”

Building on its track record of profitable growth and strong customer adoption, RIS Rx will use the investment to accelerate product development, grow its team and enhance client services.

Latham & Watkins LLP and DLA Piper LLP (US) served as legal counsel and Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC served as financial advisor to RIS Rx. Jamieson Corporate Finance served as financial advisor to the RIS Rx management team. Kirkland & Ellis LLP served as legal counsel and BofA Securities, Inc., served as financial advisor to Summit Partners.

About RIS Rx

RIS Rx is a healthcare technology company transforming pharmaceutical manufacturers' management of gross-to-net leakage. Through proprietary software and pharmacist-led expertise, RIS Rx empowers clients to optimize operations, eliminate leakage and ensure that financial assistance reaches the patients who need it most. Founded in 2020 and headquartered in Newport Beach, California, RIS Rx serves leading pharma manufacturers across a growing portfolio of drug brands. Learn more at www.risrx.com.

About Summit Partners

Summit Partners is a leading growth-focused investment firm. Summit invests across growth sectors of the economy and, since the firm’s founding in 1984, has invested in more than 550 companies in technology, healthcare and other growth industries. These companies have completed more than 175 public equity offerings, and more than 250 have been acquired through strategic mergers and sales. Summit maintains offices in North America and Europe and seeks to invest in category-leading, profitable growth companies worldwide. For more information, please see www.summitpartners.com or follow on LinkedIn.