Medical Properties Trust and Praemia REIM Joint Venture Announces €702.5 Million Refinancing Transaction

BIRMINGHAM, Ala.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (the “Company” or “MPT”) (NYSE: MPW) and Praemia REIM today announced that their 50/50 joint venture (“the JV”) has refinanced its maturing seven-year debt agreement at a 5.1% fixed rate. This €702.5 million non-recourse, 10-year non-amortizing debt is secured by a portfolio of German rehabilitation hospitals operated by MEDIAN, the largest operator of rehabilitation hospitals in Europe. The lending group comprises a consortium of global institutional, insurance and pension investors led by Song Capital, a European real estate investment firm.

The majority of the new secured loan is expected to fund repayment of the €655 million secured loan arranged upon the joint venture’s 2018 formation. The increased size of the new financing reflects an increase in the underwritten value of the facilities over the past seven years rather than an increase in loan-to-value ratio. Notably, annual cash rent from the JV has increased by nearly €20 million since its formation, approximately equal to the expected increase in market interest expense from the new loan.

Edward K. Aldag, Jr., MPT’s Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer, said, “Given the tremendous market demand for MPT’s hospital real estate from sophisticated institutional investors, we continue to benefit from access to low-cost capital. This transaction, along with others recently executed, reinforces the value of $15 billion in hospital real estate around the world, the importance of our CPI-linked rent escalators as a natural hedge against inflation, and our confidence in the balance sheet flexibility available to us moving forward.”

“This transaction demonstrates the long-term appeal of high-quality healthcare infrastructure in Europe. We are proud to co-own a portfolio that combines operational excellence, tenant resilience, and strong societal impact. This refinancing also confirms our ability to deliver sustainable returns for our investors across cycles,” said Ronan Bodere, Managing Director of Praemia REIM Luxembourg.

Eastdil Secured and Goodwin Procter LLP acted as financial and legal advisor, respectively, for the JV.

About Medical Properties Trust, Inc.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world’s largest owners of hospital real estate with 393 facilities and approximately 39,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across three continents as of March 31, 2025. MPT’s financing model facilitates acquisitions and recapitalizations and allows operators of hospitals to unlock the value of their real estate assets to fund facility improvements, technology upgrades and other investments in operations. For more information, please visit the Company’s website at www.medicalpropertiestrust.com.

About Praemia REIM

Praemia REIM is a leading European real estate asset manager with over €36 billion in assets under management and a portfolio of more than 1,600 buildings spanning 11 countries. The firm designs and manages a broad range of real estate investment solutions covering the office, healthcare and education, retail, residential and hospitality sectors, with a strong commitment to long-term performance and ESG integration. Its team of over 450 employees are located across offices in France, Germany, Luxembourg, Italy, Spain, Singapore and the United Kingdom. Further information is available at www.praemiareim.com. Follow Praemia REIM on LinkedIn.

