Big Y Collaborates with University of Phoenix to Provide Tuition Benefits to Employees

PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Big Y is pleased to announce an agreement with University of Phoenix to provide employees with tuition benefits at the University. The collaboration supports Big Y’s goal of providing its employees with long, fulfilling careers by ensuring the company’s thousands of team members have access to the educational resources they need to continue their skill development and pursue their goals.

"We are pleased to announce our partnership with University of Phoenix which presents a valuable opportunity for our employees to further their education. As part of our ongoing commitment to providing meaningful benefits, we are proud to introduce this collaboration,” said Katie Timek, Manager of Employee Experience.

Eligible curriculum includes select business-related degree programs. The collaboration also offers college credit for relevant life experience and the opportunity to learn in-demand skills that can positively impact career trajectories.

“When educators and employers come together with a shared focus, we create real upskilling opportunities for working adults,” states Vice President and General Manager for University of Phoenix Workforce Solutions, Jay Titus. “Today’s professionals need flexible, career-relevant learning that fits their lives and fuels their growth. By aligning education with workforce needs, we empower individuals to advance and help organizations adapt to evolving demands.”

According to University of Phoenix’s 2025 Career Optimism Index® study, 86% of workers are actively seeking skill development opportunities, and yet 43% of workers report a lack of access to necessary training. Workers also said they are likely to feel disengaged (43% vs. 52%) and are significantly more motivated (+38pts) in their careers if they feel their current job provides them with opportunities for career development.

The University of Phoenix Workforce Solutions team offers companies across diverse industries as well as community colleges tailored learning and career pathways to recruit, upskill, reskill and retain their workforce in an affordable and timely manner. Their flexible solutions are aligned to workplace needs and feature live support, career guidance and support tools, education programs, learning pathways and credit options, including certificates, workshops, single courses, degree programs or any combination of these tools.

About Big Y

Big Y Foods, Inc. is one of the largest independently owned supermarket chains in New England. Big Y operates locations throughout Massachusetts and Connecticut including supermarkets, Table & Vine Fine Wines and Liquors and Big Y Express gas and convenience locations with over 10,000 employees. Big Y has been recognized by Forbes as a Best-in-State Employer in Massachusetts and Connecticut, and in 2023 for both Newsweek’s America’s Greatest Workplaces for Diversity and for Women. Founded in 1936 by brothers Paul and Gerald D'Amour, the store was named after an intersection in Chicopee, Massachusetts where two roads converge to form a "Y".

About University of Phoenix

University of Phoenix innovates to help working adults enhance their careers and develop skills in a rapidly changing world. Flexible schedules, relevant courses, interactive learning, skills-mapped curriculum for our bachelor’s and master’s degree programs and a Career Services for Life® commitment help students more effectively pursue career and personal aspirations while balancing their busy lives. For more information, visit phoenix.edu.