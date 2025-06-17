ADWEEK and ProRata Bring AI-Powered Answers to ADWEEK.com

LOS ANGELES & NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ProRata.ai (“ProRata”), creator of the AI-powered Gist Answers platform, and ADWEEK, a leading voice in advertising, marketing, and media, today announced the integration of Gist Answers across ADWEEK’s digital properties, including ADWEEK.com and the Cannes Lions Digital Companion. Through this partnership, ADWEEK will offer readers AI-powered search, article summaries, and context-aware answers—all designed to enhance engagement and surface authoritative insights.

Exciting partnership! @ProRataAI has teamed up with @Adweek to integrate Gist Answers AI platform, bringing readers powerful search capabilities, intelligent summaries, and context-aware insights. #canneslions #Gistai Share

“As the front page and home page of the marketing, advertising and media industry, we’re excited to be the first to offer this enhanced AI experience to our audience,” said Will Lee, CEO of ADWEEK. “With Gist Answers, we can combine our award-winning journalism with trusted external sources to deliver deeper context and smarter discovery in response to user questions.”

Gist Answers is purpose-built for publishers, enabling them to deploy a branded “AI companion” on their sites. It enriches a publisher’s proprietary content with fully-licensed, high-quality material from hundreds of trusted publications, delivering relevant, reliable information while keeping the spotlight on the publisher’s original reporting. The platform is fully ad-supported and available to publishers at no cost.

“Publishers shouldn’t have to choose between reach and control,” said Annelies Jansen, Chief Business Officer at ProRata.ai. “Gist Answers lets them enhance their own content with AI-powered tools—without sacrificing editorial integrity or losing readers to search engines that don’t credit the source.”

This collaboration addresses the growing demand for ethical, trustworthy generative AI while giving publishers a powerful tool to retain audiences, increase engagement, and build trust through credible, AI-enhanced experiences.

About ADWEEK

ADWEEK is the leading source of news, insight and intelligence powering and empowering advertising, marketing, and growth. For more than 45 years, ADWEEK's award-winning coverage reaches an engaged community across digital, events, podcasts, newsletters, print, and social media. As a touchstone of the advertising and marketing community, ADWEEK is an unparalleled resource for leaders across multiple industries who rely on its content to give them a competitive advantage.

About ProRata.ai

Founded in 2024 by Bill Gross, ProRata develops ethical AI solutions that ensure content owners are credited and compensated for the use of their work. The company’s leadership includes former executives and engineers from Microsoft, Google, and Meta. ProRata is backed by, among others, Mayfield Fund, Revolution Ventures, Prime Movers Lab, dmg media, BOLD Capital, XPV-Exponential Ventures, Calibrate Ventures, MVP Ventures, and Idealab Studio. Learn more at ProRata.ai.