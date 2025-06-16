NiCE CXone Mpower Builds on Snowflake AI Data Cloud to Unlock Secure, Scalable CX Automation Across the Front, Middle and Back Office

HOBOKEN, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--NiCE (Nasdaq: NICE) today announced a strategic collaboration with Snowflake, the AI Data Cloud company, to unlock the full value of customer interaction data by enabling seamless, secure data sharing across the front, middle and back office through Snowflake Secure Data Sharing. This collaboration combines NiCE CXone Mpower’s industry-leading AI for customer service automation with Snowflake’s easy, connected, and trusted platform, enabling joint customers to seamlessly access and update data to automate customer service at scale. By working with Snowflake, the two companies will be able to deliver immediate value for customers and unlock new opportunities across the enterprise landscape.

NiCE selected Snowflake for its ability to power secure, governed data collaboration and its shared commitment to eliminating operational silos. As a core component of every CXone Mpower bundle, Snowflake provides the foundation for the CXone Mpower data lake, centralizing all interaction data from across the platform and enabling that data to be merged with associated data beyond the front office. This extends the depth and breadth of CXone Mpower, enabling customers to leverage reporting, dashboarding, analytics and AI, from a single, trusted and ecosystem-wide source of truth. By expanding the reach of CX data into middle and back-office systems, organizations will be able to automate processes such as service fulfillment, billing, claims handling, and account updates, dramatically improving speed, accuracy, and efficiency.

Available today, customers can leverage CXone Mpower’s built-in integration with Snowflake to securely share and activate customer interaction data across their enterprise, either as part of their current CXone Mpower bundle or through expanded enterprise automation initiatives.

Barry Cooper, President, CX Division, NiCE, said, “Partnering with Snowflake is a pivotal step in helping enterprises automate across the front, middle and back office. By connecting customer interaction data with core operational systems through the Snowflake AI Data Cloud, this integration turns insights into action, powering AI-driven workflows, streamlining fulfillment processes, and delivering faster, smarter, and more personalized customer experiences across the enterprise.”

By leveraging the Snowflake AI Data Cloud, NiCE is joining Snowflake in empowering every enterprise to achieve its full potential through data and AI to help organizations harness the full potential of their customer experience insights. With CXone Mpower analyzing hundreds of customer attributes per interaction, Snowflake provides the secure, scalable foundation to store, share, and activate this rich data across the enterprise. This collaboration empowers enterprises to operationalize interaction data at scale, integrate it seamlessly into enterprise ecosystems, and accelerate the development of AI-driven CX innovations.

“This collaboration exemplifies how Snowflake partners are unlocking the value of AI-driven data across the enterprise,” said Kieran Kennedy, VP, Data Cloud Product Partners, Snowflake. “By connecting NiCE’s customer interaction intelligence with broader enterprise ecosystems, we enable joint customers to automate previously siloed processes, accelerate AI adoption, and drive smarter business decisions, all from a single, secure platform.”

This will enable joint customers to break down data silos and deliver smarter, faster, and more personalized customer experiences. With governed, secure access to high-quality CX data linked to associated ecosystem data, business leaders, data scientists, and frontline teams can make better decisions, enhance productivity, and drive consistent value across the customer journey.

“The NiCE-Snowflake collaboration directly addresses a longstanding challenge: connecting CX data with operational systems to enable true end-to-end automation. This integration allows enterprises to activate customer insights across departments, enhancing the ROI of both AI and data investments while driving agility and consistency in customer interactions,” said Mila D’Antonio, Principal Analyst, Omdia.

