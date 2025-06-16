Scipher Medicine expands its global presence, bringing precision medicine to Latin America through an alliance with Grupo Amarey

WALTHAM, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Scipher Medicine, a leading precision immunology company, today announced a strategic alliance with Grupo Amarey, a leading company in the representation and distribution of technologies, solutions, and services for the healthcare sector in Colombia, Panama, and Costa Rica, to expand the global reach of its innovative precision diagnostic, PrismRA®. This collaboration marks Scipher Medicine’s first international expansion, bringing personalized medicine solutions to patients with rheumatoid arthritis (RA) in Latin America, starting with Colombia.

PrismRA is the first molecular test of its kind that provides objective data to help healthcare professionals select the most effective biologic therapy for each RA patient, improving clinical outcomes and reducing unnecessary and ineffective treatments.

“Our mission at Scipher Medicine is to eliminate the trial-and-error approach in the treatment of autoimmune diseases by providing physicians with actionable, data-driven insights,” said Reg Seeto, CEO of Scipher Medicine. “Expanding into Latin America, starting with Colombia through our partnership with Grupo Amarey, is a key step in our global strategy. Grupo Amarey’s deep understanding of the local healthcare system and its commitment to innovation make them the ideal partner to bring PrismRA to the patients who can benefit most.”

With its extensive experience and strong presence in the healthcare market in Colombia, Grupo Amarey is in a privileged position to facilitate the adoption and integration of PrismRA into clinical practice.

“We are excited to partner with Scipher Medicine to introduce PrismRA in Colombia,” said Dr. Manuel Camacho, General Manager of Grupo Amarey. “Precision medicine holds tremendous potential to improve patient care, especially in complex diseases like rheumatoid arthritis. This collaboration reinforces our commitment to bringing cutting-edge diagnostic tools and new therapies to patients and healthcare professionals in Colombia, promoting more personalized and effective treatment decisions.”

The terms of the agreement were not disclosed. This alliance highlights Scipher Medicine’s commitment to advancing precision medicine globally, as well as Grupo Amarey’s leadership in strengthening healthcare services in Latin America.

About Scipher Medicine:

Scipher Medicine drives the probability of success at each stage of drug development, from discovery to commercialization, by combining artificial intelligence with network biology and proprietary data, through its SPECTRA Rx and Dx platforms. Scipher has the industry’s largest non-oncology clinico-genomic data asset and biobank, along with electronic medical records (EMR) data for more than 3 million rheumatology patients. For more information, visit: www.sciphermedicine.com.

About PrismRA:

PrismRA is a revolutionary blood test bringing precision medicine to the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, which affects 20 million patients worldwide. From a routine blood draw, the PrismRA test analyzes the patient’s individual molecular signature, helping to identify those who are unlikely to adequately respond to TNFi therapy, the world’s best-selling drug class, so that alternative effective therapies can be prescribed, avoiding unnecessary dose escalations or drug cycles. Physicians now have objective data to inform therapeutic decision-making and give patients the best chance to achieve treatment targets and improve clinical outcomes. For more information, visit: PrismRA.com.

About Grupo Amarey

Grupo Amarey is a leading company in the representation and distribution of technologies, solutions, and services for the healthcare sector in Colombia, Panama, and Costa Rica. Through partnerships with high-quality international brands, Grupo Amarey brings innovation in areas such as diagnostics, medical devices, biotechnology, laboratory, specialized surgical technologies, and hospital supplies, contributing to improved healthcare delivery and patient quality of life in the region. For more information, visit: www.grupoamarey.com.