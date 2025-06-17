Groups Recover Together Receives Grant from Citrus County to Expand Lifesaving Opioid Treatment Services for Uninsured Residents

INVERNESS, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Groups Recover Together (“Groups”), a leading provider of evidence-based outpatient treatment for opioid use disorder (OUD), is proud to announce it has been awarded a grant from Citrus County Opioid Abatement Fund as sponsored by LSF and the State of Florida, Department of Children and Families to expand access to care for uninsured individuals struggling with addiction. This critical investment will provide comprehensive, barrier-free treatment to 12 uninsured residents over the next year, helping to address one of the county’s most urgent public health crises. Grant funds cover comprehensive care, including access to buprenorphine (Suboxone), therapy, case management, and connections to social supports like housing and employment assistance.

Citrus County has been deeply impacted by the opioid epidemic, with one of the highest per capita overdose rates in Florida. In 2021, local EMS responded to nearly 1,000 overdose calls—an outsized burden for a county of only 150,000 residents. The crisis is fueled by widespread fentanyl use, economic hardship, limited access to care, and rising polysubstance overdoses. Rural geography, lack of transportation, and a behavioral health workforce shortage have made it even harder for residents to access consistent, high-quality treatment. Additionally, Citrus County’s uninsured rate—nearly 16% in 2022—exceeds the national average, leaving many residents unable to afford life-saving care.

“This grant represents a meaningful step forward for our work and impact in Citrus County,” said Whitney Hughson, Groups Partnership Development Manager. “It allows us to remove financial barriers and offer the kind of sustained, evidence-based treatment that’s proven to save lives. We are deeply grateful for the County’s leadership and commitment to outcomes that work.”

Groups currently operates an office in Inverness, serving more than 80 clients weekly. The organization provides rapid access to care—including medication-assisted treatment (MAT), weekly group therapy, and wrap-around support services—to over 1,500 Floridians statewide. Their model combines virtual and in-person care, offering access within 1–2 business days and ongoing recovery support tailored to each individual's needs.

“We firmly believe that no one should be denied care because of financial hardship,” said Lane Wardrop, Group Counselor in Inverness. “This grant offers a vital lifeline—ensuring that even those without insurance can access recovery services and begin rebuilding their lives with dignity. It’s an honor to be part of that recovery journey.”

Groups’ evidence-based model consistently yields better-than-average results: 92% of clients in treatment engage in therapy and medication each month, with remission rates two to three times the industry average. Their commitment to serving high-need populations—including those who are justice-involved, pregnant, or living in rural areas—has helped reduce stigma and close treatment gaps across the state.

For more information on Groups or to access services, visit https://joingroups.com or call 1-888-858-1723.