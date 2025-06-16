Philadelphia Phillies Team Up with TicketManager to Streamline and Simplify Ticketing Process for Corporate Clients

PHILADELPHIA & LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Philadelphia Phillies’ corporate clients will find it far easier to care for their ticket inventories, thanks to the team’s latest partnership with TicketManager, a global leader in the tickets and guest experience spaces.

Through this multi-year agreement, TicketManager will offer its proprietary software – at no cost – to the club’s suite and season ticket holders, enabling them to transfer and track their tickets for not only Phillies games, but for sporting and entertainment events throughout the greater Philadelphia market.

By utilizing the new TicketManager technology, Phillies’ corporate clients will now be able to consolidate their operations and eliminate the hassle of multiple accounts, logins and passwords.

“Access to TicketManager’s technology is a tremendous benefit that will no doubt change the game for our suite and season ticket holders,” said Phillies Senior Director of Business Development & Suite Sales Kevin Beale. “We’re excited to provide this best-in-class platform to our clients, giving them a convenient and easy way to manage their ticket inventory. It’s a great added value for our corporate relationships within the Philadelphia business community and beyond.”

The team’s corporate clients will also be able to utilize the TicketManager technology to identify unused tickets across the Philadelphia sports and entertainment scene, expedite mobile transfers and generate real-time scan reports through TicketManager's integration with Tickets.com. In addition, Phillies’ corporate partners will be able to use the TicketManager system to resell tickets, exclusively through SeatGeek, that would have otherwise gone unused.

"Phillies tickets are a vital business investment for companies of all sizes,” said TicketManager CEO Tony Knopp. “Our partnership with the Phillies will help companies get the most out of their tickets while making it easy to get the best guests in the best seats."

About TicketManager:

TicketManager is a leading event- and guest-management platform that empowers companies to make client entertainment easy and drive greater return on investment. It offers convenient and simple technology to manage corporate sports and entertainment tickets, create exceptional guest life-cycle experiences, and measure effectiveness.

TicketManager is trusted by more than 500 global brands including Verizon, FedEx, Adidas, Anheuser-Busch, and Mastercard. It is an official partner of numerous professional and collegiate sports organizations, including franchises in the National Football League, National Basketball Association, National Hockey League, Major League Baseball, Major League Soccer, and programs throughout the National Collegiate Athletics Association. For more information visit TicketManager.com.