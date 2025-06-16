HelloFresh and Mike's Hot Honey Team Up to Deliver a Twist on Campfire Cravings this Summer With Launch of Limited-Edition S'mores on Fire Bundle

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--HelloFresh, the world’s leading meal kit company and Mike's Hot Honey, America’s original and leading brand of hot honey, are ushering in the summer season with a fiery twist. The two brands have teamed up to launch an exclusive S’mores on Fire Bundle, a bold, limited-edition reimagination of the campfire classic. The kit includes all the ingredients to make Fully Loaded Hot Honey S’mores Nachos and Fire & Iced Hot Chocolate - either on the campfire or in the kitchen - along with some retro campfire essentials. The new bundle is part of HelloFresh's limited-time Camp Fresh menu featuring 15 seasonal recipes inspired by the bold, smoky-sweet flavors of the great outdoors.

The S’mores on Fire Bundle includes everything home cooks need to bring campfire vibes to their kitchens or backyards with a sweet-and-spicy twist that takes this classic treat to the next level. Available to both HelloFresh customers and non-subscribers, each kit comes with all of the ingredients to make the following recipes:

Fully Loaded Hot Honey S’mores Nachos – This is nacho average campfire snack. Pile on layers of graham crackers, marshmallows, chocolate chips, and a drizzle of Mike’s Hot Honey ® —then choose your adventure. Keep it sweet or go bold with crushed Utz ® Potato Chips Mike's Hot Honey ® , Utz Mixed Minis ® Pretzels Mike's Hot Honey ® , and Blue Diamond ® Mike's Hot Honey ® Flavored Almonds. Feeling daring? Add some Tillamook Country Smoker ® Beef Sticks infused with Mike’s Hot Honey ® and Bush's Hot Honey Grillin' Beans ® made with Mike’s Hot Honey ® .

Each kit also comes with fun nostalgic campfire swag, including one (1) cocktail shaker, two (2) 16-oz steel mugs, and one (1) hot pad.

“Forget everything you thought you knew about s’mores,” said Michelle Doll Olson, Senior Manager of Culinary Development, HelloFresh. “We’re so excited to team up with Mike’s Hot Honey to bring consumers a bold ‘swicy’ adventure where the comforting sweetness of classic s'mores collides head-on with a fiery honey drizzle, perfectly complemented by our refreshing shaken iced hot chocolate. Prepare for an unexpected experience – this is your new summer obsession."

“We love pushing flavor boundaries at Mike’s Hot Honey, and our collaboration with HelloFresh puts a fun and unexpected twist on nostalgic summer favorites,” said Mike Kurtz, Founder of Mike’s Hot Honey. “Everyone loves a good s’more and now that drizzle of sweet heat transforms the classic summer treat into something totally new and unforgettable.”

The S’mores on Fire Bundle will be available for purchase starting on Monday, June 23 at 9:00AM EDT through www.HelloFreshSmores.com with no HelloFresh subscription required. HelloFresh subscribers will also have the opportunity to add the specialty bundle to their weekly order through the HelloFresh Market while supplies last. Orders will be accepted on a first-come, first-served basis.

Savor the Flavors of Summer with HelloFresh’s Camp Fresh Seasonal Menu

Just as the S’mores on Fire Bundle brings the spirit of camping straight to your kitchen, HelloFresh’s seasonal Camp Fresh dinner menu captures the bold, smoky-sweet flavors of outdoor cooking —no tent or bug spray required. Available June 30 through July 21, HelloFresh customers can choose among 15 outdoor-inspired recipes, including Homemade Bee Sting Pizza with Pepperoni and Hot Honey, Skillet Ground Beef Fajitas with Lime Crema, Cheese and Hot Sauce, and more. For those seeking an easy summer dinner that can be made either on the barbecue, over the campfire, or in the oven, HelloFresh is offering meals that can be cooked in a foil packet, including Old Bay Shrimp, Salami and Corn packets and Tex-Mex Cobia Tacos. Home cooks can simply toss the fresh ingredients into the provided foil, fold it into a pouch, and let the grill or campfire work its magic.

For more information on the HelloFresh and Mike’s Hot Honey S’mores on Fire Bundle, visit www.HelloFreshSmores.com. To check out HelloFresh’s Camp Fresh summer recipes, visit www.HelloFresh.com.

About HelloFresh

HelloFresh is the world’s leading meal-kit company, providing customers with fresh, high-quality ingredients to cook delicious meals at home. By delivering pre-portioned ingredients and easy-to-follow recipes directly to customers' doors, HelloFresh helps busy individuals and families enjoy home-cooked meals without the hassle of meal planning and grocery shopping. HelloFresh has been voted the Most Trusted Meal Kit Delivery Service in America since 2021 by Newsweek. For more information, visit www.hellofresh.com or follow HelloFresh on Facebook, X, Instagram, or TikTok.

About HelloFresh Group

The HelloFresh Group is a global food solutions group and the world's leading meal kit provider. The HelloFresh Group consists of eight brands that provide customers with high quality food and recipes for different meal occasions including HelloFresh, Green Chef, EveryPlate, Chefs Plate, Factor, Youfoodz, The Pets Table and Good Chop. The Company was founded in Berlin in November 2011 and operates in the USA, the UK, Germany, the Netherlands, Belgium, Luxembourg, Australia, Austria, Switzerland, Canada, New Zealand, Sweden, France, Denmark, Norway, Italy, Ireland and Spain. In Q1 2024 HelloFresh Group delivered over 272 million meals globally. HelloFresh SE went public on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange in November 2017 and is currently traded on the MDAX (Mid-Cap German Stock Market Index). For more information, visit www.hellofreshgroup.com.

About Mike’s Hot Honey

Mike’s Hot Honey is America’s original and leading brand of hot honey and has been elevating everyday eating experiences since 2010, when its first drizzle on a pizza at Paulie Gee’s in Brooklyn sparked a word-of-mouth sensation and created a new category of pizza topping. By popular demand, Mike started selling his small-batch, hand-labeled hot honey bottles to visitors of the pizzeria, as well as other local restaurants and businesses. Today, Mike’s Hot Honey can be found in thousands of restaurants and retailers across the country, with the same original recipe in the bottle. Using only 100% pure honey infused with real chili peppers, Mike’s Hot Honey’s one-two flavor punch of sweetness then heat makes any dish more dynamic, from the original pairing on pepperoni pizza to chicken, cheese and charcuterie, ice cream, cocktails, and so much more. Mike’s Hot Honey empowers chefs and eaters everywhere to customize, create, and share extraordinary meals. Happy drizzling! For more information about Mike’s Hot Honey, please visit mikeshothoney.com.