VanEck Partners with Casa de Bolsa Finamex to Strengthen ETF Access in Mexico

NEW YORK & MEXICO CITY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Global asset manager VanEck today announced a strategic partnership with Finamex Casa de Bolsa, one of Mexico’s leading brokerage firms, for Casa de Bolsa Finamex to act as the official liquidity provider for several VanEck ETFs cross-listed on the Bolsa Mexicana de Valores (BMV).

This collaboration advances VanEck’s mission to expand access in Latin America to high-quality global investment strategies, while supporting the development of local ETF markets. Key to this initiative is the firm’s ongoing focus on education, infrastructure and long-term engagement with financial professionals and investors.

Mexican investors have long sought greater access to global exposures—particularly U.S. and thematic strategies—but have faced challenges such as limited liquidity, wide spreads and inconsistent execution when investing through local exchanges. By partnering with Case de Bolsa Finamex, VanEck aims to improve the day-to-day trading experience, ensuring that its ETFs on the BMV are more accessible, transparent and efficient for all investors.

The initial lineup of supported ETFs includes:

“Our goal is to create real, lasting value for investors in Mexico and across the region,” said Jan van Eck, CEO of VanEck. “That means more than listing products. It requires removing friction, deepening liquidity and building investor confidence through education, partnerships and local expertise.”

The partnership with Finamex is part of VanEck’s broader strategy to support the responsible growth of local capital markets across Latin America. By pairing global investment expertise with local liquidity solutions, financial education and market-specific support, VanEck is deepening its role as a long-term resource for investors, advisors and institutions across the region.

To learn more about VanEck’s ETF offerings in Mexico, visit: https://www.vaneck.com/mx/en

About VanEck

VanEck has a history of looking beyond the financial markets to identify trends that are likely to create impactful investment opportunities. We were one of the first U.S. asset managers to offer investors access to international markets. This set the tone for the firm’s drive to identify asset classes and trends – including gold investing in 1968, emerging markets in 1993, and exchange traded funds in 2006 – that subsequently shaped the investment management industry.

Today, VanEck offers active and passive strategies with compelling exposures supported by well-designed investment processes. As of 4/30/2025, VanEck managed approximately $116.6 billion in assets, including mutual funds, ETFs and institutional accounts. The firm’s capabilities range from core investment opportunities to more specialized exposures to enhance portfolio diversification. Our actively managed strategies are fueled by in-depth, bottom-up research and security selection from portfolio managers with direct experience in the sectors and regions in which they invest. Investability, liquidity, diversity, and transparency are key to the experienced decision-making around market and index selection underlying VanEck’s passive strategies.

Since our founding in 1955, putting our clients’ interests first, in all market environments, has been at the heart of the firm’s mission.

