Cirql Expands European Presence Through Strategic Partnership with Frasson

HO CHI MINH CITY, Vietnam--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cirql®, a Vietnam-based innovation company focused on developing scalable, less impactful, finished midsole components and material solutions for footwear brands, announces a strategic agreement with Frasson Spa, an Italian solemakers company specializing in supercritical foaming and injection molding for footwear components. This partnership solidifies Cirql’s presence in Europe and allows the company to supply European footwear brands with their cutting-edge recycled polymer (rTPU) technology for high-performance midsoles and outsoles.

Under this collaboration, Frasson is now Cirql’s certified, official partner in the EU for the development and production of technical shoe components. Frasson will serve as a key supplier and approved EU development partner, manufacturer, and OEM for Cirql midsoles and outsoles, enabling more sustainable solutions to footwear brands across Europe.

“This partnership is a significant milestone for Cirql as we expand into the European market,” said Matt Thwaites, Vice President and General Manager at Cirql. “Frasson’s expertise in supercritical foaming and injection molding perfectly complements our vision of providing sustainable and innovative materials to global footwear brands. Together, we aim to elevate the footwear industry with cutting-edge, eco-friendly solutions.”

With this partnership, Cirql’s recycled polymer (rTPU) will now be more accessible to European customers, ensuring that brands can seamlessly integrate sustainable materials and components into their products. Frasson, as an established manufacturer in Italy, brings decades of expertise and a deep understanding of the region’s footwear industry, making them an ideal partner for Cirql’s growth in Europe.

“Frasson is a company always looking for the best technologies in the world to offer to its customers. We were the first in Italy to purchase this type of machine to investigate this new material. Thanks to Cirql, we have completed the material package and with their cutting-edge recycled polymer (rTPU) technology can now also offer SCF with a significant portion of recycled material,” said Alberto Frasson, General Manager at Frasson.

Cirql’s innovative approach to sustainable materials focuses on reducing waste in manufacturing while providing a range of performance solutions for technical footwear components. Combined with Frasson’s manufacturing capabilities, the partnership sets a new standard for eco-conscious collaboration in the footwear industry and minimizing environmental impact.

About Cirql®

Cirql®, a subsidiary of OrthoLite®, is focused entirely on developing scalable and less impactful finished component and material solutions for footwear. Cirql offers finished components and premium materials that are either industrially compostable/biodegradable or fully recyclable made in the Cirql factory, which is GRS-certified. Cirql’s mission is to keep shoes out of landfills and with Cirql rTPU30 and Cirql Zero, footwear brands and their factory partners have more material optionality to reach their own climate goals. Stay up to date with company news by visiting OrthoLiteCirql.com and following the brands on Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

About Frasson Spa

Frasson is a premier Italian manufacturer specializing in supercritical foaming and injection molding technologies. With decades of expertise in technical footwear components, Frasson is committed to delivering innovative and sustainable solutions to brands across Europe and beyond. The continuous investing in new spaces, equipment and high-tech machinery has allowed Frasson to increase its international competitiveness.