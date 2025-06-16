Amtech Software announces strategic growth investment from Vista Equity Partners.

FORT WASHINGTON, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Amtech Software, a leading provider of enterprise software for the packaging industry, today announced a strategic growth investment from Vista Equity Partners (“Vista”), a global technology investor that specializes in enterprise software. The investment will support Amtech’s continued innovation across its suite of enterprise resource planning (ERP), manufacturing execution systems (MES) and automation solutions and accelerate its mission to digitally transform the global packaging industry.

Amtech’s integrated software platform enables packaging manufacturers to manage and automate mission-critical operations—from order entry and production planning to inventory management, equipment maintenance, and real-time performance analytics. Purpose-built for packaging manufacturers in the corrugated, folding carton, flexible packaging and label markets, Amtech’s software platform helps drive plant-wide efficiency, reduce waste and improve visibility across the entire operation. Today, Amtech supports more than 600 customers worldwide, powering the systems behind billions of boxes and labels produced each year.

“Amtech is on a mission to modernize the packaging industry through software innovation, automation, and connected workflows,” said Chuck Schneider, CEO of Amtech Software. “With Vista’s partnership and deep experience in scaling software businesses, we’ll be able to advance our product roadmap, invest in our people and new innovative solutions and deliver even greater impact to our customers.”

With Vista’s support, Amtech can accelerate enhancements to its cloud-based platform, deepen integration between its ERP and MES, and leverage AI and machine learning to help packaging manufacturers unlock new levels of agility and productivity.

“Amtech delivers mission-critical software that supports every stage of the packaging production lifecycle, empowering manufacturers to operate with precision, speed and scale,” said Patrick Severson, Co-Head of Vista’s Foundation Fund and Senior Managing Director. “As the industry faces rising complexity and increasing customer expectations, we believe Amtech is uniquely positioned to help manufacturers work smarter and adapt faster. We’re excited to partner with the Amtech team to accelerate growth, product innovation and impact for customers worldwide.”

Vista’s investment comes from its Foundation strategy, the firm’s middle-market strategy that focuses on investing in emerging software leaders and scaling them into durable software franchises. Launched in 2009, Vista’s Foundation strategy utilizes a systematic approach to value creation individually tailored to each of its portfolio companies designed to drive operational excellence and catalyze their next phase of growth.

“Amtech combines deep industry expertise with strong customer relationships and a clear perspective on the future of packaging technology,” said Jake Hodgman, Managing Director at Vista Equity Partners. “We share their commitment to modernizing operations for manufacturers and are thrilled to support them in this next chapter of growth.”

Preston Thomas, Managing Director at Peak Rock Capital said, “As investors focused on partnering with family and founder led business, we are very pleased to have supported Amtech over the last several years, during which time we helped grow the business and position it for sustained and long-term growth. As a leading global software investor, we are confident that Vista will be a strong partner to Amtech moving forward, and we are proud to helped them reach this important milestone.”

Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed. Kirkland & Ellis LLP served as legal counsel for Vista and William Blair served as financial advisor to Vista.

About Amtech Software

Amtech Software is a leading provider of enterprise resource planning (ERP), manufacturing execution systems (MES), and automation software built specifically for the packaging industry. Amtech serves corrugated, folding carton, and label converters with integrated solutions that streamline operations, improve efficiency, and enable digital transformation across the plant floor and beyond. Learn more at https://www.amtechsoftware.com/

About Vista Equity Partners

Vista is a global technology investor that specializes in enterprise software. Vista’s private market strategies seek to deliver differentiated returns through a proprietary and systematic approach to value creation developed and refined over the course of 25 years and 600+ transactions. Today, Vista manages a diversified portfolio of software companies that provide mission-critical solutions to millions of customers around the world. As of December 31, 2024, Vista had more than $100 billion in assets under management. Further information is available at vistaequitypartners.com. Follow Vista on LinkedIn, @Vista Equity Partners, and on X, @Vista_Equity.

About Peak Rock Capital

Peak Rock Capital is a leading middle-market private investment firm that makes equity and debt investments in companies in North America and Europe. Peak Rock’s equity investment platform focuses on opportunities where it can support senior management to drive rapid growth and performance improvement, with expertise in corporate carve-outs and partnering with families and founders seeking first-time institutional capital. Peak Rock’s credit platform invests across capital structures, with a broad mandate to provide flexible, tailored capital solutions to middle-market and growth-oriented businesses. Peak Rock’s real estate platform makes equity and debt investments in small to mid-sized real estate assets in attractive, growing geographies. For further information about Peak Rock Capital, please visit www.peakrockcapital.com.