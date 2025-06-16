1Password Signs Strategic Collaboration Agreement with AWS to Accelerate Adoption of Extended Access Management Across Cloud-Native, AI-Powered Enterprises

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--1Password, the pioneer of Extended Access Management (XAM), announced today that it has signed a strategic collaboration agreement (SCA) with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to help modern enterprises close the Access-Trust Gap and accelerate secure cloud adoption. This agreement underscores a long-term commitment to co-innovation and global growth, enabling 1Password and AWS to meet surging enterprise demand for scalable, secure, and simplified access management in increasingly complex hybrid and AI-driven environments.

“Building on strong momentum, our expanded collaboration with AWS accelerates our vision of helping modern enterprises close the Access-Trust Gap in the age of AI,” said David Faugno, Co-CEO of 1Password. “As AI agents reshape how work gets done and new trust challenges emerge across every layer of the cloud, 1Password delivers the security platform organizations need to stay safe and grow with confidence. By collaborating closely with AWS, we’re bringing scalable access management solutions to even more customers, putting trust, speed, and productivity at the center of enterprise transformation and innovation.”

1Password and AWS Close the Access-Trust Gap for Modern Enterprises

Modern organizations are navigating a growing Access-Trust Gap as employees increasingly rely on unsanctioned apps, AI agents, and untrusted devices to handle sensitive company data. 1Password Extended Access Management closes this gap by securing every sign-in, to every app, from every device. Continued traction in sales via AWS Marketplace has led to contracts averaging four times the size and win rates exceeding 50%, broadening global reach as 1Password now secures one-third of Fortune 100 companies. The new SCA builds on this foundation, fueling global expansion and accelerating innovation in agentic AI via co-developed solutions. It also deepens engagement with AWS leadership, expands participation in co-sell initiatives and partner programs, and drives strategic investments aimed at unlocking new markets, customer segments, and industry verticals.

“1Password delivers exceptional value to customers who rely on secure AWS cloud computing environments for their most sensitive workloads," said Chris Sullivan, Vice President, Americas Channels & Alliances at AWS. "This expanded collaboration enhances our joint ability to provide enterprises with robust access management solutions built specifically for AWS, allowing organizations to secure their cloud environments while maintaining the agility needed in today's AI-driven landscape.”

Simplifying Secrets Management for Cloud-Native Development

A new secrets syncing integration with AWS Secrets Manager simplifies how developer, security, and IT teams manage secrets in cloud-native workflows. This integration is part of the 1Password Extended Access Management platform, giving AWS customers a seamless way to embed secure, policy-driven secrets management into every stage of their development lifecycle:

Simplified secrets management at scale : Reduce risk and complexity by consolidating secrets management and enforcing secure, role-based access to application secrets.

: Reduce risk and complexity by consolidating secrets management and enforcing secure, role-based access to application secrets. Developer velocity with built-in security : Eliminate plaintext secrets and enforce policy-driven governance by seamlessly embedding secure access into CLI, CI/CD, and AI workflows, without slowing teams down.

: Eliminate plaintext secrets and enforce policy-driven governance by seamlessly embedding secure access into CLI, CI/CD, and AI workflows, without slowing teams down. Granular access control that reinforces compliance and trust: Enable least-privilege access for human and AI identities with fine-grained policies that protect credentials, ensure compliance, and maintain operational integrity.

“As a fast-moving agency, flexibility is everything—but not at the expense of security,” said Ivan Blagdan, Chief Technology Officer at Convertiv. “1Password Extended Access Management gives us real-time assurance that every device accessing sensitive data—whether personal or company-issued—meets our standards around trust. It strikes the right balance between productivity and protection, so we can move fast and stay focused on delivering results for our clients.”

Securing the Next Generation of Autonomous Workflows

As organizations embrace agentic AI to drive innovation, securing these autonomous systems demands a modern, identity-first approach. 1Password Extended Access Management provides the identity security layer to manage AI agents with the same rigor as human identities but without sacrificing developer velocity or operational scale. 1Password empowers customers to build and scale AI agents securely by eliminating hardcoded secrets, enforcing least-privilege access, and delivering visibility into agent activity.

“1Password has been essential in helping us scale AI development securely,” said Stephan Brostrøm, CTO of Odins.ai. “It strikes the right balance between speed and protection—giving us a trusted way to manage credentials and access without compromising developer efficiency.”

To learn more about 1Password Extended Access Management and the new secrets syncing integration with AWS Secrets Manager, visit our website and our blog.

About 1Password

Trusted by over 165,000 businesses and millions of consumers, 1Password pioneered Extended Access Management, a new cybersecurity category built for the way people and AI agents work today. Our mission is to unleash productivity without compromising security. The 1Password Extended Access Management platform secures every sign-in, to every app, from every device, including the managed and unmanaged ones that legacy IAM, IGA, and MDM tools can’t reach. Leading companies such as Asana, Associated Press, Aldo Group, Canva, IBM, MongoDB, MediaComm Communications, Octopus Energy, Slack, Salesforce, Stripe, Under Armour, and Wish rely on 1Password to close the Access-Trust Gap: the security risks posed by unfederated identities, unmanaged apps, devices, and AI agents accessing sensitive company data without proper governance controls. Learn more at 1Password.com.