Carter Machinery Named Proud Partner of the Washington Commanders in Multi-Year Agreement

WASHINGTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Carter Machinery and the Washington Commanders have joined forces in a new multi-year partnership, uniting around the shared values of grit, progress and a deep commitment to the region’s future.

As part of the collaboration, Carter Machinery will be featured on Commanders gamedays and other Northwest Stadium events through activations and signage. Carter Machinery will also present a new content series, Constructing the Commanders. Carter and the Commanders will work together to explore ways to utilize Carter’s equipment services to support the operations of Northwest Stadium.

“Strong teams are built on strong foundations, and the same goes for facilities,” said Drew Parker, CEO of Carter Machinery. “We share the Commanders’ vision for resurgence and excellence, and we’re proud to support the team.”

With nearly a century of success and a network of over 30 locations across the Mid-Atlantic, Carter Machinery has long supported the infrastructure and operational needs of high-impact projects. The partnership with the Commanders marks a natural extension of the company’s commitment to the communities it serves, reinforcing Carter’s role in powering growth across Washington, D.C. and beyond.

“A proven industry leader, Carter Machinery believes in the power of teamwork and shares in our commitment to providing exceptional service to customers and fans with efficiency and integrity,” said Jim Rushton, Chief Partnerships Officer, Washington Commanders. “We are grateful to welcome Carter Machinery to the Commanders family.”

About Carter Machinery

Carter Machinery is the authorized Cat® dealer for Virginia, Maryland, Delaware and Washington, D.C., offering a full range of equipment, rental and power solutions. With over 30 locations and a 97-year track record of success, Carter Machinery empowers industries to build, connect and power communities through smart, durable equipment and service excellence.

About The Washington Commanders:

The Washington Commanders, owned by a group of investors led by Managing Partner Josh Harris, were founded in Boston in 1932 and are one of the original members of the NFL’s Eastern Division. The Washington Commanders relocated to Washington, D.C. in 1937 and have since become one of the most recognizable professional sports franchises in history, featuring multiple Hall of Fame coaches, 19 members of the Pro Football Hall of Fame, and one recipient of the Walter Payton Man of The Year Award, Darrell Green. A proud and storied franchise, the team has won five World Championship titles, including the 1947 and 1942 National Football League Championship games, as well as Super Bowls XVII, XXII and XXVI. Since 1997, the team has played its home games at Northwest Stadium, a multi-purpose stadium located in Landover, MD. Washington Commanders Football Operations are headquartered in Ashburn, Virginia, at the OrthoVirginia Training Center at Commanders Park, and Business Operations are headquartered at University of Maryland's Discovery District at College Park.