From the Driveway to the Dance Floor, AAA Washington Turns Up the Volume this Summer by Teaming Up with Three Iconic Amphitheaters

BELLEVUE, Wash.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AAA Washington is turning up the fun – and cooling things down – at concerts across the Pacific Northwest this summer through a new partnership with the state’s top amphitheaters: The Gorge Amphitheatre, White River Amphitheatre, and Cascades Amphitheater.

The multi-year partnership brings AAA Washington into the heart of live music, connecting with younger audiences where lifelong memories are made. More than two-thirds of fans say concerts are some of the most memorable moments of their lives – and AAA is showing up to make the entire journey, from road trip to encore, even better.

“Helping people enjoy the ride is what AAA Washington is all about – and nothing says summer like a road trip to an epic concert,” said Megan West, Chief Experience Officer at AAA Washington. “We’re thrilled to partner with iconic music venues across the state to make the journey just as memorable as the show.”

At The Gorge Amphitheatre, AAA is introducing Freeze Your AAA’s Off—a shipping container turned chill zone where fans can cool off, recharge, and grab a free Everyday Membership. These memberships unlock exclusive perks from favorite local businesses. AAA Members will also enjoy fast lanes at merch stands at The Gorge, plus seat upgrades across all three venues.

With 1.2 million members in the region, many with over 15 years of membership, AAA Washington is aiming to engage younger Pacific Northwesterners. Research shows that 60% of Gen Z and Millennials traveled 50+ miles last year for live events like concerts, making this partnership a natural fit.

The program soft-launched on May 25 at the Outlaw Music Festival, where legacy and emerging folk, Americana, and country artists took the stage. Freeze Your AAA’s Off will return to The Gorge Amphitheatre all season long, with activations planned around concerts from July through September, including the beloved Labor Day Weekend concert event.

To celebrate, AAA Washington’s Summer Road Trip Sweepstakes gives fans a shot at two ultimate summer road trip packages: one for Watershed Festival (Aug. 1- 3) and one for Labor Day Weekend at The Gorge. Each package includes concert tickets, lodging, a gas gift card, AAA membership, and more. To learn more, go to http://aaawa.com/summer.

About AAA Washington

For 120 years, AAA Washington has championed safer mobility, preserving the area’s natural beauty, and showcasing Washington as an unrivaled travel destination. It has long supported communities across the Pacific Northwest, including through its beloved School Safety Patrol program and Batteries to Branches™ battery recycling campaign. More than 1.2 million members across Washington and Northern Idaho turn to AAA Washington for trusted services like automotive, travel, and perks. In addition to being the largest independent personal-lines insurance agency in Washington, it also offers the new Auto Club MAPFRE Insurance Company’s products under the AAA Insurance brand.

Founded in 1904, AAA Washington is a not-for-profit based in Bellevue, Wash. It remains one of the most trusted travel and automotive brands in the U.S. and was voted a Best Place to Work and the Best Travel/Tourism Company.