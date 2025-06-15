Resecurity Expands LATAM Presence Through Strategic Partnership with INFORC in Ecuador

LOS ANGELES & QUITO, Ecuador--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Resecurity, a U.S.-based cybersecurity and threat intelligence company, is pleased to announce a new strategic partnership with INFORC ECUADOR, a leading Ecuadorian cybersecurity company that specializes in offering cybersecurity solutions and services to organizations across the region.

This partnership marks a key development in Resecurity’s expansion strategy across Latin America, solidifying its presence in Ecuador and further enhancing the availability of its advanced threat intelligence and cybersecurity solutions to local organizations.

Founded in 2005, INFORC ECUADOR® is widely recognized for its expertise in information security compliance, secure software development, incident response (CSIRT), and offensive security testing. As a reseller of Resecurity’s cybersecurity solutions, INFORC will help local organizations strengthen their cybersecurity posture by delivering Resecurity’s state-of-the-art products, including the Context™ threat intelligence platform, advanced endpoint protection, and fraud prevention solutions.

Through this partnership, INFORC will:

Offer Resecurity’s market-leading cyber threat intelligence and fraud prevention solutions to Ecuadorian enterprises and government entities.

Deliver expert services related to Resecurity's platform implementation, training, and support.

Collaborate with Resecurity to offer cybersecurity compliance, incident response, and intelligence services tailored to Ecuador’s regulatory environment.

Provide enhanced threat detection, phishing prevention, malware tracking, and brand abuse protection solutions.

"Our partnership with Resecurity is a significant milestone in our mission to deliver cutting-edge cybersecurity solutions to Ecuador," said Ing. Carlos Jumbo, CEO of INFORC. "By reselling Resecurity’s solutions, we can offer our clients world-class cyber threat intelligence and risk management capabilities to help them secure their operations and meet compliance requirements."

"We are thrilled to partner with INFORC to bring our advanced cybersecurity solutions to Ecuador," said Gene Yoo, CEO of Resecurity. "This partnership helps us further extend our presence in Latin America and equips INFORC with the tools and expertise needed to help local organizations defend against increasingly sophisticated cyber threats."

The collaboration is poised to address the growing demand for cybersecurity solutions in Ecuador, especially in light of rising cyber threats targeting both public and private sector entities. INFORC’s trusted status in the region, combined with Resecurity’s innovative technology, will provide Ecuadorian organizations with the advanced tools necessary to proactively manage and mitigate digital risks.

With this agreement, Resecurity continues its commitment to building strong relationships with regional partners across Latin America, reinforcing its role as a key player in the cybersecurity space.

About Resecurity®

Resecurity® is a cybersecurity company that delivers a unified endpoint protection, fraud prevention, risk management, and cyber threat intelligence platform. Known for providing best-of-breed data-driven intelligence solutions, Resecurity's services and platforms focus on early-warning identification of data breaches and comprehensive protection against cybersecurity risks. Founded in 2016, it has been globally recognized as one of the world's most innovative cybersecurity companies with the sole mission of enabling organizations to combat cyber threats regardless of how sophisticated they are. Most recently, by Inc. Magazine, Resecurity was named one of the Top 10 fastest-growing private cybersecurity companies in Los Angeles, California. As a member of InfraGard National Members Alliance (INMA), AFCEA, NDIA, SIA, FS-ISAC, and the American Chamber of Commerce in Saudi Arabia (AmChamKSA), Singapore (AmChamSG), Korea (AmChamKorea), Mexico (AmChamMX), Thailand (AmChamThailand), and UAE (AmChamDubai). To learn more about Resecurity, visit https://resecurity.com.

About INFORC ECUADOR®

Founded in 2005, INFORC ECUADOR® is a leading Ecuadorian cybersecurity company recognized for its expertise in providing comprehensive cybersecurity services and solutions. With a strong presence in the local market, INFORC specializes in areas such as information security compliance, secure software development, incident response, penetration testing, phishing detection, and cyber intelligence services. The company also offers cybersecurity training, awareness programs, and operates a Computer Security Incident Response Team (CSIRT). INFORC’s in-depth knowledge of the Ecuadorian market and its commitment to delivering top-tier security solutions make it a trusted partner for both private and public sector organizations. Learn more at https://www.inforc.lat.