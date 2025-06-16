TOKYO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--HekaBio K.K. (Headquarters: Chuo-ku, Tokyo; President & CEO: Robert E. Claar; hereinafter “HekaBio”) today announced the signing of a strategic partnership agreement with Alfresa Holdings Corporation (Headquarters: Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo; Representative Director & President: Ryuji Arakawa; hereinafter “Alfresa Holdings”), the leading pharmaceutical wholesaler group in Japan. As part of this agreement, Alfresa Holdings has also made a capital investment in HekaBio. The partnership aims to accelerate the commercialization of innovative medical products in Japan.

HekaBio, Japan-based Biopharma and MedTech Platform, Enters Strategic Partnership with Alfresa Holdings Corporation -- Accelerating Access to Innovative Therapies in Japan through Alfresa Group's 'Total Supply Chain Service'--

Background and Purpose

In recent years, Japan has implemented policy reforms to address the growing access gap, where innovative therapies approved overseas are slow to come to the Japanese market.

In response to these developments, HekaBio has focused on introducing cutting-edge pharmaceuticals, medical devices, and regenerative medicine products from global markets into Japan and the Asia-Pacific markets. Leveraging a proprietary global network and partnership model, HekaBio evaluates over 200 assets annually across oncology, cardiology and CNS, and supports end-to-end commercialization from licensing to clinical and regulatory development, manufacturing and sales.

This partnership with Alfresa Group will enable HekaBio to advance and expand its portfolio and impact, particularly in CNS and regenerative medicine where Alfresa Group has strengths in manufacturing and in sales, including various other aspects of sales-related operations across the supply chain.

Outlook

Through this partnership, HekaBio and Alfresa Group aim to accelerate the introduction of high-impact, potential blockbuster therapies into the Japanese market, expanding treatment options for patients. The companies also plan to explore commercialization strategies across the Asia-Pacific region and beyond.

About HekaBio

HekaBio is a Japan-based, asset-light healthcare platform that accelerates patient access to global medicines and MedTech across Asia-Pacific. HekaBio reviews over 200 assets annually to in-license a select few, focusing on early-stage, de-risked opportunities in CNS, oncology, and healthy longevity. HekaBio synchronizes U.S. and Japan development timelines and leverages strategic partnerships to optimize commercial success. Japan, the world’s third-largest healthcare market, serves as its launchpad for regional expansion.

To learn more about HekaBio’s mission and portfolio, visit www.heka.bio

About Alfresa Holdings

Alfresa Holdings is the holding company for the Alfresa Group, which operates businesses ranging from the development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceuticals to the operation of dispensing pharmacies and is the top corporate group in Japan in terms of ethical pharmaceuticals wholesaling, with consolidated net sales exceeding ¥2.9 trillion in the fiscal year ended March 31, 2025. Guided by its corporate philosophy, “we create and deliver a fresh life for all,” the entire Group supports supply chains for pharmaceuticals and other products, a form of social infrastructure underpinning Japanese healthcare, contributing to a wide range of medical needs.

For more information: https://www.alfresa.com/eng/