Amazon Ads and Roku Announce Partnership Creating the Largest Authenticated CTV Footprint

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, Amazon Ads and Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ: ROKU) announced a new integration that gives advertisers access to the largest authenticated CTV footprint in the U.S. exclusively through Amazon DSP. The new collaboration delivers logged-in reach to an estimated 80M U.S. Connected TV (CTV) households, representing more than 80% of U.S. CTV households according to ComScore data. Unlocking an addressable CTV audience at such unprecedented scale will drive improved performance, planning, optimization, and measurement for all advertisers, further enabling CTV as a true performance solution. The exclusive partnership between two leaders in CTV enhances addressability across major streaming apps including The Roku Channel, Prime Video, and other leading CTV streaming services on Roku and Fire TV operating systems; popular streaming services already available, including Disney, FOX Corporation, Paramount, Tubi, and Warner Bros Discovery; and all premium publishers.

Early tests of this integration have shown significant results. Advertisers using this new solution reached 40% more unique viewers with the same budget and reduced how often the same person saw an ad by nearly 30%, enabling advertisers to benefit from three times more value from their ad spend.

“Our exclusive partnership with Roku is a giant leap for advertisers, bringing best-in-class planning, audience precision, and performance to TV advertising,” said Paul Kotas, Senior Vice President, Amazon Ads. “The collaboration enables agencies and brands that use Amazon DSP to benefit from greater efficiency and higher performance. We’re removing the guesswork to provide advertisers with unprecedented capabilities and delivering performance in ways that simply weren't possible before. By combining our technologies, advertisers can now drive full-funnel campaign outcomes—from awareness through conversion—while eliminating media waste across Amazon and Roku streaming audiences.”

The integration utilizes a custom identity resolution service, allowing Amazon DSP to recognize logged-in viewers across the Roku OS and devices in the U.S. This exclusive capability enables advertisers to reach the same viewer deterministically across different streaming channels and devices, providing more accurate audience targeting and measurement than previously possible.

“For years, Roku has been committed to delivering performance-driven, open, and interoperable solutions that provide visibility and accountability for advertisers. Our partnership with Amazon strengthens this mission, as Amazon DSP exemplifies these principles,” said Charlie Collier, President, Roku Media. “This collaboration delivers a unified, future-ready solution at an unprecedented scale, one designed to drive measurable outcomes by unlocking performance across CTV. With nearly half of all TV streaming time in the U.S. happening on Roku, and the power and depth of Amazon in retail and beyond, together we’re uniquely positioned to prove performance and differentiate DSP offerings for our shared advertisers and marketers.”

As the most addressable platform for Roku’s CTV activation, Amazon DSP now offers advertisers new exclusive advantages:

Reach with more precision: Authenticated reach across two of the largest CTV footprints, paired with Amazon’s trillions of shopping, streaming, and browsing signals, helps brands more precisely reach their desired audiences and connect ads to consumer actions, such as purchases.

Authenticated reach across two of the largest CTV footprints, paired with Amazon’s trillions of shopping, streaming, and browsing signals, helps brands more precisely reach their desired audiences and connect ads to consumer actions, such as purchases. Measurable results at every stage of the customer journey: Combining data from ads served on the Roku platform with Amazon DSP insights shows exactly how ads drive outcomes across the funnel, providing a level of intelligence across Roku properties not offered by any other DSP.

Combining data from ads served on the Roku platform with Amazon DSP insights shows exactly how ads drive outcomes across the funnel, providing a level of intelligence across Roku properties not offered by any other DSP. Effective control of ad frequency: Amazon DSP can now recognize users across channels and devices to deliver the right number of ads—eliminating wasted impressions while creating a better viewing experience.

Amazon Ads offers full-funnel advertising solutions to help businesses of all sizes achieve their marketing goals at scale. Amazon DSP is a technology solution available to Amazon Ads customers, providing choice and flexibility to drive meaningful moments between brands and consumers. Amazon DSP leverages unique first-party insights paired with sophisticated clean room technology to bring advertisers and publishers closer together, increasing efficiency and improving performance. It leverages advanced AI to deliver impactful ads to relevant audiences through automation that streamlines campaign planning, buying, and measurement.

This partnership complements Roku’s direct sales strategy and reinforces the company’s commitment to working with a diverse range of partners, including DSPs, to maximize reach and performance for our clients.

The new solution will be available in the U.S. to all advertisers that use Amazon DSP by Q4 2025. To learn more about the Amazon DSP, visit https://advertising.amazon.com/.

About Amazon Ads

Amazon Ads offers full-funnel advertising solutions to help businesses of all sizes achieve their marketing goals at scale. Amazon Ads connects advertisers to highly relevant audiences through first-party insights; extensive reach across premium content like Prime Video, Twitch, and third-party publishers; the ability to connect and directly measure campaign tactics across awareness, consideration, and conversion; and generative AI to deliver appropriate creative at each step. Amazon Ads reaches a monthly ad-supported audience of 275 million+ customers across owned and operated properties in the U.S.

About Roku, Inc.

Roku pioneered streaming on TV. We connect users to the content they love, enable content publishers to build and monetize large audiences, and provide advertisers with unique capabilities to engage consumers. Roku TV™ models, Roku streaming players, and TV-related audio devices are available in various countries around the world through direct retail sales and/or licensing arrangements with TV OEM brands. Roku-branded TVs and Roku Smart Home products are sold exclusively in the United States. Roku also operates The Roku Channel, the home of free and premium entertainment with exclusive access to Roku Originals, and the #2 app on our platform in the U.S. by streaming hours. The Roku Channel is available in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Roku is headquartered in San Jose, Calif., U.S.A.

