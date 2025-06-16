Faraday Future Founder and Co-CEO, YT Jia, Shares Weekly Investor Update

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ: FFAI) (“Faraday Future”, “FF” or the “Company”), a California-based global shared intelligent electric mobility ecosystem company, today shared a weekly business update from YT Jia, Founder and Co-CEO of FF.

It’s time for Issue 007 of the Weekly Investor Update. This week brings several seismic developments we’re excited to share with you.

Again, starting with S1 User Ecosystem

First, we’ve achieved another breakthrough in B2B pre-order collection for our upcoming FX model. We signed with Pinnacle Real Estate Group, the largest Chinese-American real estate brokerage in Southern California, a binding deposit agreement for 1,000 units of FX Super One, which includes a non-refundable deposit and a non-binding reservation, bringing total B2B binding deposits for the FX Super One to coverage of 3,500 non-binding pre-orders.

This establishes a global first: a “B2B2C” collaboration between an automotive company and a real estate brokerage. This is a highly innovative, asset-light sales model that is unprecedented in our industry, creating a disruptive eco-chemistry between the AIEV and real estate sectors, setting the stage for co-creation, sharing, and win-win outcomes. More collaborations with major real estate brokerages are underway to pioneer unique programs such as “Luxury Car + Luxury Home” and “Drive Home Together” (Car-and-Home Bundle Purchase). These initiatives will become a powerful user acquisition engine for FX to unlock mass market and craft blockbuster products.

This is another key innovation in our integrated model of Co-Creation Ecosystem Online Direct Sales and offline B2B sales. I will share more details in the near future.

Second, today it's finally time to announce Mariah Carey to be the next FF 91 2.0 Futurist Alliance owner. Her new car will be delivered soon. In the official music video for her newly released single Type Dangerous, both the FF 91 and FFZERO1 make a stunning appearance. I dare say, only a vehicle chosen by iconic superstars like Mariah Carey truly lives up to the name Ultimate AI TechLuxury.

This co-creation marks the formation of a virtuous cycle of high recognition and high loyalty for the FF brand, signaling our entry into a new stage of global cultural co-creation at the highest level. Buckle up, more GOAT-level celebrities and Hall of Famers may soon be joining the co-creation with FF, FX, and FX Super One, creating transformative value for the industry.

Next up, S2 to S4, Products and Technologies

We are in the middle of system integration for FX Super One’s custom-built AI software. We plan to showcase its unique capabilities at both the June 29 Private Preview & Co-Creation Event and the July 17 First Online Global Product Launch.

Moving on to S5, Capital Markets and finance

The second round of share purchase commitments by FX CEO Max, FF CFO Koti, and several other executives, totaling $60,000, has been officially approved and processed this week. Just like Jerry’s and my earlier share purchases, these transactions comply with the required cooling-off period rules for public companies. The broker will automatically process the transactions once that window closes. These insider purchases reflect management’s strong confidence in the company’s long-term value and are yet another demonstration of our core principle: “Stockholders First.”

It’s been an encouraging week for our stock performance—a sincere thank you to all our investors and retail stockholders for your ongoing support. That said, we must remain grounded. There’s still plenty of work ahead. For instance, during initial talks with certain supply chain partners, FF’s past history can sometimes make it difficult to quickly establish trust. That kind of “first impression bias” often means we have to work even harder to prove ourselves.

But, as I said at the Blue Book Forum a few days ago— once these partners take the time to understand us and engage in honest, transparent dialogue, they’ll see that we not only have a unique strategy and solid planning, but also the capability, experience, and resources to follow through on our promises. In fact, many S Tier 1 suppliers who recently visited us have told us that FF is more determined, more practical, and more relentless than they ever expected.

I want to take this moment to sincerely thank all the suppliers and partners who have put their trust in FF and FX—especially our S Tier 1 suppliers. Your confidence in us continues to be one of our greatest driving forces. We’re fully committed to creating the greatest possible value for you.

Next week promises to be another busy and challenging stretch—but also one full of opportunities. I look forward to sharing more progress next week. Talk soon!”

