DNP to Take Controlling-Stake in Laxton

Maximizing synergies to accelerate the global expansion of biometric info-driven government authentication and security business

TOKYO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dai Nippon Printing Co., Ltd. (DNP, TOKYO: 7912) entered into a share transfer agreement on June 17, 2025 to acquire Cayman Islands-headquartered Rubicon SEZC. Rubicon (a holding company of “Laxton” group) is a global Identity Systems Integrator that provides ID solutions for governments, primarily in developing nations, to register and authenticate personal information. DNP plans to acquire 75% of Rubicon's shares in July and complete the procedures to make the company a Group company.

DNP will maximize synergies with Laxton in ID cards and card printers. By expanding to government-related business in Africa, Asia, South America, and other regions, we will further grow our authentication and security business, contributing to a safe and secure Smart Society.

[About Laxton]

Laxton develops ID authentication services using biometric information, primarily for governments in emerging countries and regions, such as Africa, and has a track record of implementation in over 50 countries and regions around the world. The company provides services that combine mobility, robustness, and security by housing ID registration and authentication devices and card printers in a portable case. Laxton provides one-stop services ranging from consulting to development, implementation, training, and maintenance to meet the needs of governments and other organizations, and has earned a high reputation in countries and regions around the world.

[Major Synergies from Laxton Acquisition]

  • Service improvement-driven business expansion
  • Expanding to emerging countries and regions where market growth is expected

[Going Forward]

DNP will seek to maximize synergies between our two companies through this acquisition, and aims to achieve cumulative sales of 140 billion yen by FY 2030 via ID authentication services for overseas governments.

More Details

About DNP

DNP was established in 1876, and has become a leading global company that leverages print-based solutions to engineer fresh business opportunities while protecting the environment and creating a more vibrant world for all. We capitalize on core competencies in microfabrication and precision coating technology to provide products for the display, electronic device, and optical film markets.

Contacts

Media contact
DNP: Yusuke Kitagawa, +81-3-6735-0101
kitagawa-y3@mail.dnp.co.jp

