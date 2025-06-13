Abstractive Health Launches Clinical Time Machine, the First AI Game Built on Real Historical Patient Records

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Abstractive Health has launched Clinical Time Machine, an AI-driven simulation that immerses physicians in diagnostic cases using real historical medical charts. Built on the same HIPAA-compliant platform that powers live summarization of electronic health records (EHRs) in hospital settings, the simulation lets clinicians explore rare, complex cases from hundreds of years ago without patient risk.

CEO Vince Hartman calls it “a Microsoft Flight Simulator for medicine,” enabling diagnostic training on authentic data with no need for EHR integration. “Three years after ChatGPT, fewer than 1% of physicians have ever seen an AI full medical record summary,” he says. “We’re changing that.”

Each case begins with an AI-generated summary distilled from original, centuries-old handwritten documents. Clinicians explore the structured chart, from history of present illness to labs and vitals, and receive simulated updates based on actual clinical observations. “It’s not a quiz. It’s about engaging clinical reasoning in a sandbox where doctors can make decisions and learn from them,” Hartman explains.

The simulation is built on Abstractive Health’s existing summarization and retrieval-augmented generation (RAG) and agentic AI platform. Leveraging advanced OCR and a robust AI summarization pipeline, it can also process handwritten records and turn scribbled notes into readable clinical narratives. The summarization technology is currently being piloted at Weill Cornell Medicine in a research collaboration to assist with writing Emergency Medicine handoff notes. Abstractive Health is also preparing to roll out the experience to Canadian outpatient clinics through a partnership with Canada’s WELL Health Technologies that followed an investment and distribution deal inked last year.

Abstractive Health’s broader goal is to bring clinicians into meaningful, hands-on engagement with AI. “We’re not just saving time - we’re helping doctors think better,” Hartman says. “This is about curiosity, growth, and elevating clinical skill.”

Clinical Time Machine is available now through Abstractive’s platform for free.

About Abstractive Health

Abstractive Health retrieves medical records, generates trusted AI summaries, and answers complex clinical questions. Its platform is used by clinicians nationwide and is currently in pilots with Well Health and Weill Cornell Medicine. A top 3 company in the 2024 VA AI Tech Sprint, Abstractive is backed by the NSF and has been featured by Forbes 30 Under 30.

https://www.abstractivehealth.com