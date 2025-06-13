EDO and TelevisaUnivision Expand Partnership to Unlock Cross-Platform Convergent TV Outcomes

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--EDO, the TV outcomes company, and TelevisaUnivision, the world’s leading Spanish-language media company, have expanded their partnership to measure the consumer impact of TV ads on ViX, TelevisaUnivision’s global streaming service. This partnership builds on the existing framework that delivers data-driven TV insights designed to optimize advertiser ROI across TelevisaUnivision's cross-platform campaigns, now including ViX.

TelevisaUnivision will receive EDO’s investment-grade TV intelligence to demonstrate the immense impact of a fast-growing, highly engaged Hispanic audience. According to EDO, ads on Spanish-language TV networks were 31% more effective than those on English-language TV in 2024, with leading brands like Walmart, Chevrolet, and Target achieving measurable engagement lifts by authentically integrating cultural relevance into their campaigns.

“TelevisaUnivision’s deep connection with the Hispanic audience and culture, along with a growing content portfolio, makes them an ideal partner in today’s convergent TV landscape,” said Kevin Krim, President & CEO, EDO. “With EDO’s predictive outcome measurement, they can demonstrate the powerful consumer response their linear and streaming platforms drive and help brands immediately optimize for TV outcomes across campaigns.”

“Brands need transparent and trusted insights into how their marketing investments perform among the most valuable growth segment: U.S. Hispanics. The reach and scale of TelevisaUnivision’s industry-leading programming continues to drive growth for brands,” said Dan Riess, Chief Operating Officer of U.S. Advertising Sales and Marketing at TelevisaUnivision. “With EDO’s outcomes data, we can quantify and optimize audience engagement across our portfolio, and most importantly, help brands understand the impact of investing in Hispanic audiences.”

In May, TelevisaUnivision announced that ViX is delivering incremental audiences, reaching 28 million U.S. video viewers across platforms and increasing streaming hours per user by over 70% year-over-year, driven by its largest library of Spanish-language content. Early cross-platform outcomes on ViX, as measured by EDO, indicate strong consumer engagement.

Discover the strategies advertisers are using to drive over 50% more consumer engagement with Spanish-language media and ViX. Join TelevisaUnivision and EDO on Thursday, June 26, for “Good, Better, and Best Approaches to Advertising with Impact.”

For deeper insights on the power of Spanish-language TV advertising, check out EDO’s Spanish-language TV Outcomes Report.

