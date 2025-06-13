GC Coupons Partners with Noon, Talabat, 6th Street, and Carrefour to Unlock Exclusive Savings for Shoppers Across the Middle East

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates--(BUSINESS WIRE)--GC Coupons, the region’s fastest-growing coupon and discount platform, is thrilled to announce strategic partnerships with leading e-commerce and retail giants Noon, Talabat, 6th Street, and Carrefour. These collaborations are designed to provide exclusive coupons that deliver unmatched savings to millions of consumers across the Middle East.

As online shopping continues to surge, customers are increasingly looking for verified and reliable discount codes that offer real value. GC Coupons has responded to this demand by securing exclusive promo codes that are not available on any other website.

Shoppers can now enjoy:

Exclusive Noon Coupons : Save big on electronics, fashion, home essentials, and more with regularly updated Noon voucher codes. Customers can use the exclusive Noon Code “CBB20” to receive up to 15% discount on their orders.

: Save big on electronics, fashion, home essentials, and more with regularly updated Noon voucher codes. Customers can use the exclusive Noon Code “CBB20” to receive up to 15% discount on their orders. Exclusive Talabat Coupons : Users can use the exclusive Talabat Coupon “CAB30” to receive 30 AED extra discount on their orders in the UAE.

: Users can use the exclusive Talabat Coupon “CAB30” to receive 30 AED extra discount on their orders in the UAE. 6th Street Promo Codes : Users can use the exclusive 6th Street Promo Code “EB7” to receive up to 16% discount on all orders.

: Users can use the exclusive 6th Street Promo Code “EB7” to receive up to 16% discount on all orders. Verified Carrefour Vouchers: Shoppers can use the exclusive Carrefour UAE Code “GC” to receive 15 AED Discount on every order.

“We’re excited to partner with some of the most trusted names in the e-commerce and retail landscape,” said Yash Bhojwani, a spokesperson from GC Coupons. “Our goal is simple — to help users spend less and get more. These partnerships allow us to deliver that promise more powerfully than ever before.”

GC Coupons has quickly built a reputation for offering only verified, working coupons with a seamless user experience. With a growing base of savvy shoppers in the UAE, KSA, Egypt, and beyond, the platform continues to add value with every click.

GC Coupons has helped over 1 million users across the GCC over the past five years with exclusive codes and brand collaborations, quickly rising to become one of the top coupon websites in the region. The platform’s commitment to authenticity, ease of use, and user savings has fueled its rapid growth and popularity. The platform has partnered with more than 200 leading brands in the UAE, KSA, Egypt, and other nations to offer exclusive coupons that are not available on any other coupon website.