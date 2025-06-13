-

Down Hall Hotel & Spa Selects DNA Payments to Improve Guest Payment Experience

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Down Hall Hotel & Spa, one of the UK’s most prestigious country house hotels, has selected DNA Payments as its new integrated payments provider. Located in Hatfield Heath, Down Hall is renowned for its luxurious accommodation and dining and was named an AA Hotel of the Year for England in 2024.

To further improve its complete guest experience, Down Hall chose to move from its existing payment solution which used the OPERA on-premise technology solution to OPERA Cloud, replacing its existing stand-alone payments provider with a more robust and flexible integrated solution. DNA Payments’ services, which fully integrate with Oracle’s OPERA platform, delivered this frictionless experience for guests and staff.

"We're delighted to be working with DNA Payments," says Linden Beattie, General Manager at Down Hall Hotel, Spa & Estate. "Their Oracle OPERA integration has genuinely transformed and improved our payment process for both guests and staff, delivering an effortless and highly secure experience.”

“We were particularly impressed that setup and onboarding progressed without a single hitch, leading directly to significant operational efficiencies and reconciliation improvements across the board."

"Payments are a make-or-break moment for the hotel guest experience. They’re often one of the last interactions that a guest has with a hotel, so the experience must be seamless and secure," said Jan-Pieter Lips, CEO at DNA Payments. "It’s been a real pleasure to work with Down Hall to bring simple, unified payments to their guests."

About DNA Payments

DNA Payments is a leading independent, full-service omnichannel payments provider, offering a wide range of payment solutions to businesses of all sizes. With a focus on innovation and customer service, DNA Payments empowers businesses to accept payments seamlessly across all channels.

Industry:

DNA Payments

Details
Headquarters: London, UK
CEO: Nurlan Zhagiparov
Employees: 300
Organization: PRI
Release Versions
English

