Ethris Signs Strategic Collaboration with Thermo Fisher Scientific to Provide Access to mRNA Technology Platforms

MUNICH--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ethris GmbH, a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering next-generation RNA therapeutics and vaccines, today announced a strategic collaboration with Thermo Fisher Scientific, the world leader in serving science, to provide a fully integrated mRNA solution to biopharmaceutical developers.

The collaboration brings together Ethris’ comprehensive mRNA technology platforms, including its proprietary Stabilized Non-Immunogenic mRNA (SNIM® RNA), minimal UTR and mRNA manufacturing technologies with Thermo Fisher’s industry-leading end-to-end GMP-compliant manufacturing capabilities. Broadening global access to Ethris’ comprehensive suite of mRNA technology platforms, the partners will facilitate the ability of biopharmaceutical developers to rapidly advance candidate mRNA medicines from research to clinical proof-of-concept.

“Thermo Fisher Scientific has a long-standing track record of supporting the development of advanced therapies,” said Dr. Carsten Rudolph, CEO of Ethris. “By combining our clinically validated mRNA platforms with Thermo Fisher’s manufacturing expertise, we are creating a powerful offering for biopharma partners. This collaboration addresses the increasing demand for scalable, high-quality mRNA technologies and enables us to serve a broader set of collaborators worldwide.”

The collaboration will also support the continued optimization of Ethris’ platform technologies, which have already demonstrated positive pharmacodynamic effects, safety and targeted engagement in Phase 1 topline data of its lead candidate, ETH47. Designed for local administration via nasal spray to address the upstream trigger of asthma exacerbations, ETH47 showed dose-dependent, localized production of the encoded protein, interferon lambda at the site of administration, with no systemic bioavailability. The study confirmed that ETH47 activated downstream signaling, demonstrating the expressed protein’s functional activity. Given its non-immunogenic nature, SNIM® RNAs can be administered repeatedly, leading to sustained production of therapeutically active proteins within the human body. Eligible for multiple routes of administration, the technology can replace or augment missing or non-functional proteins that cause a disease, introduce new proteins to modulate the course of the disease or its symptoms and be used to develop vaccines.

“Thermo Fisher is committed to supporting the rapid translation of breakthrough therapies into clinical application,” said Ben Castro, Vice President and General Manager, Large Molecule, Drug Substance, Thermo Fisher Scientific. “By partnering with Ethris, we are expanding our services to include cutting-edge mRNA manufacturing, empowering our customers to bring life-changing treatments to patients faster and more efficiently.”

Ethris’ SNIM® RNA platform sets new standards for mRNA therapeutics by enabling safe, efficacious and stable drug products as well as scalable manufacturing, expanding the potential of mRNA medicines.

About Ethris

Ethris, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, has paved a new path from genes to therapeutic proteins, using its proprietary RNA and lipidoid nanoparticle technology platform to discover, design and develop innovative therapies. With more than a decade as an mRNA pioneer, Ethris is a global leader in delivering stabilized mRNAs directly to the respiratory system via optimised formulation and nebulisation technologies. The company is rapidly advancing its mRNA pipeline of immuno-modulation, protein replacement therapies, and differentiated vaccines, with the ultimate goal of improving patients’ lives.

For more information, visit www.ethris.com.