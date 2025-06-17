Saratoga County Sheriff's Office and Ballston Spa Central School District Enhance Emergency Response with Mutualink

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Saratoga County Sheriff's Office and Ballston Spa Central School District are leveraging Mutualink to streamline emergency communications and enhance collaboration, ensuring safer environments for students and staff. The New York State Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services (NYS DHSES) has partnered with Mutualink for years, making it a trusted solution for public safety and educational institutions.

Sheriff Michael Zurlo emphasized, "Ensuring the safety of our students requires collaboration among multiple partners. It is essential to establish strong partnerships and maintain clear communication. By working together with the Ballston Spa School District and WSWHE BOCES, and by implementing a reliable communication tool like Mutualink, we can respond more quickly, coordinate more effectively, and create a safer environment for every child."

The Washington-Saratoga-Warren-Hamilton-Essex Board of Cooperative Educational Services (WSWHE BOCES) supported the purchasing process for Ballston Spa to receive State Aid. Their guidance through application ensured the district maximized funding, easing the burden on taxpayers and supporting essential educational investments. This collaboration highlights the crucial role of BOCES in helping school districts access state funding.

Steven G. Gordon, Director of Emergency Communications for the Saratoga County Sheriff's Office, emphasized the critical need for a unified communication platform, stating, "It is essential for a Public Safety Answering Point (PSAP) to access various systems through a single solution. Mutualink enables schools and other critical infrastructure locations to integrate directly with our PSAP, regardless of the vendor they use for CCTV and alerting systems."

Dr. Gianleo A. Duca, Superintendent of Schools at Ballston Spa Central School District, added, "We chose Mutualink because we wanted a system that would integrate with our camera system, allow immediate access for law enforcement, and help cut down response time. Mutualink provided all that and also had the option of remote access for administrators who are off campus to assist with any situation." While currently used during lockdowns, the district is exploring utilizing Mutualink during large after-school events like football games.

The Saratoga County PSAP actively uses the Mutualink platform around the clock to coordinate incidents with public safety partners. Gordon highly recommends the solution to other agencies across New York State, noting, "Mutualink enables Public Safety Answering Points (PSAPs) to connect instantly with school districts during an incident. This connection allows for real-time sharing of radio, voice, text, and video communications. Such integration significantly enhances our ability to disseminate life-saving information when every second counts."

Dr. Duca further stated, "I would recommend Mutualink to other districts and law enforcement agencies because of the seamless integration and ease of operation."

About Mutualink

Mutualink, Inc. is a leading provider of interoperable communications solutions for public safety, education, and enterprise organizations. Their technology enables seamless sharing of voice, video, data, and radio communications across different agencies and platforms, improving incident response and collaboration.