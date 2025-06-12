Atropos Health and Kythera Labs Partner to Expand Access to Real-World Data to Advance Oncology

PALO ALTO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Atropos Health, a leader in generating real-world evidence (RWE) from high-quality healthcare data today announced a partnership with Kythera Labs, a leading healthcare data and technology company, adding to the growing number of datasets and use cases for the Atropos Evidence™ Network including oncology. This is the first step in a multiyear agreement between the two companies committed to turning data and knowledge of molecular biology in health and disease into meaningful health outcomes.

With the Kythera Labs collaboration, the Atropos Evidence Network continues to expand, adding the high-quality datasets needed to generate actionable insights. By utilizing Atropos Health’s Real World Data Score® (RWDS) & Real World Fitness Score® (RWFS), users can select the dataset that is the most suitable to answer each question.

Kythera Labs' Oncology Event asset is a rich, high-fidelity dataset that provides comprehensive insights into the oncology care continuum, including patient interactions, treatment decisions, and provider engagements. Built from Kythera Labs’ Remastered Source Data, the Oncology Event asset utilizes Kythera Labs' dynamic common data model and proprietary methodologies to ensure accuracy and depth. Through Atropos Evidence Network, organizations can quickly access actionable insights that support faster and more confident decisions in oncology research, clinical trials, and patient care.

“Growing the multimodal oncology network increases the opportunity for Atropos Evidence Network members to find more 'fit-for-purpose' data” said Dr. Brigham Hyde, CEO and co-founder of Atropos Health. “Together with Kythera Labs, we will better enable healthcare organizations to accelerate and improve clinical decision making, clinical research productivity and clinical trial site selection and recruitment with novel evidence-based insights.”

The Atropos Evidence Network creates a market for data holders to expand the reach of these de-identified assets to a broader audience. Data contributors receive transparent, analytically driven feedback on usage and their own data quality and strengths. Atropos Health is the connection between real-world evidence (RWE) and actionable clinical analytics.

With the addition of Kythera Lab's purpose-built, remastered Real World Data, comprehensive, enriched insights into the full oncology care continuum, including patient interactions, provider engagements, and treatment nuances, will help spur innovation and optimize patient care strategies.

"At Kythera Labs, we are committed to closing the gaps between R&D and care delivery, moving insights from the clinical bedside to the research bench,” said Jeff McDonald, CEO and co-founder of Kythera Labs. “Partnerships like this are integral to making progress within the field of oncology. By collaborating with Atropos Health and providing access to our enriched and analytics-ready data assets, we hope to help Evidence Network users reach answers faster and more cost-efficiently.”

The Atropos Evidence Network operates on GENEVA OS™ (Generative Evidence Acceleration Operating System), a federated model, forming secure, cloud-based connections between healthcare data proprietors and clinical insight seekers across the healthcare ecosystem. De-identified data doesn’t change hands - institutional members of the network, such as a physician or researcher, can pose clinical questions to a variety of datasets. Within 48 hours, the user receives a novel retrospective observational study in response.

About Atropos Health

Atropos Health is the developer of GENEVA OS™ , the operating system for rapid healthcare evidence across a robust network of real-world data. Healthcare and life science organizations work with Atropos Health to close evidence gaps from bench to bedside, improving individual patient outcomes with data-driven care, expediting research that advances the field of medicine, and more. We aim to transform healthcare with timely, relevant real-world evidence.

About Kythera Labs

Kythera Labs is a data technology company that unifies data science and data technology to enable higher fidelity in healthcare data for Healthcare and Life Sciences organizations. Our multi-source data captures over 310M de-identified unique individuals and our technology is built for RWD users to integrate, access, analyze and find answers.

Learn more at www.kytheralabs.com or follow Kythera Labs on LinkedIn.