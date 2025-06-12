Fatbeam Accelerates Market Expansion With Calix Broadband Platform, Targeting 2X Annual Growth in Home and MDU Subscribers

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Calix, Inc. (NYSE: CALX) announced today that fast-growing telecommunications provider Fatbeam—a leader in commercial and enterprise broadband—is embarking on a bold residential market expansion across southern Idaho. To fuel this transformation, Fatbeam has adopted the complete Calix Broadband Platform and integrated SmartLife™ managed services to deliver secure, personalized experiences to single-family homes and multi-dwelling units (MDUs). Kicking off in the rapidly growing cities of Boise and Meridian, this expansion is part of Fatbeam’s five-year growth strategy projected to double residential subscribers year-over-year.

"This isn’t just about building a network—it’s about leveraging automation, innovation, and growth while creating lasting value for customers," said Danny Pate, chief operating officer at Fatbeam. Share

To seize expansion opportunities across Idaho’s coveted Treasure Valley neighborhoods, Fatbeam selected the Calix Platform for its unmatched power and flexibility. The Calix Platform equips broadband service providers (BSPs) with everything they need—from the access network to the subscriber premises. By unifying cloud analytics, network infrastructure, and managed services, the Calix Platform enables BSPs like Fatbeam to streamline operations, deliver personalized subscriber experiences, and lead with intelligence in every market—all while keeping the spotlight on the Fatbeam brand.

“Throughout my career, I’ve launched cloud platforms at multiple providers—and Calix is by far the best partner I’ve worked with,” said Danny Pate, chief operating officer at Fatbeam. “The Calix Broadband Platform is unmatched, but what truly sets them apart is the full package: an end-to-end solution backed by a customer-centric support team that makes sustainable growth inevitable. From fiber-to-the-home to the most powerful subscriber app in the industry, Calix equips us to deliver world-class customer experiences, reduce subscriber churn, and scale faster. This isn’t just about building a network—it’s about leveraging automation, innovation, and growth while creating lasting value for customers.”

Leveraging the complete Calix Platform and fully integrated SmartLife managed services, Fatbeam can:

Supercharge subscriber acquisition with personalized campaigns that grow their brand. Advanced analytics from Calix Engagement Cloud and customizable creative assets from the Calix Market Activation program accelerate Fatbeam’s market expansion. Automated, personalized outreach and assets like the Gerry Dee commercial series—recently shortlisted in The Drum Awards—help Fatbeam run campaigns that resonate with Idaho residents. Every asset is branded to Fatbeam, deepening subscriber engagement and trust.

Deliver immediate value with secure, advanced experiences tailored to homes and MDUs. Every new residential Fatbeam subscriber will receive a Calix GigaSpire® Wi-Fi system—pre-enabled with ProtectIQ® network-level cybersecurity, ExperienceIQ® advanced parental controls, and CommandIQ® for intuitive in-app managed Wi-Fi that centers the Fatbeam brand. For seamless service delivery in MDUs, Fatbeam is leveraging the Unlimited Subscriber™ portfolio to serve every resident in their footprint with exceptional experiences.

Accelerate growth with proactive customer service that builds loyalty from day one. Fatbeam is equipping customer service representatives (CSRs) and field technicians with Calix Service Cloud and the Field Service App to deliver real-time insights and proactive support, starting at installation. By capturing rich service data, Fatbeam can resolve issues even before subscribers are impacted. The results are slashed truck rolls, boosted first-call resolution, and strengthened subscriber loyalty to support rapid growth.

“Strategic broadband leaders are investing in their communities for the long term,” said Michael Weening, president and chief executive officer at Calix. “Fatbeam has a focus on growing a brand that wins markets. That is exactly why we innovated our cloud platform and managed services model. We give broadband service providers like Fatbeam everything they need to scale smarter and faster—providing deep analytics that help them get more ROI from their frontline teams and drive growth with advanced go-to-market precision. Danny has the right vision to lead this exciting transformation, and we will support them at every turn as they put subscriber experiences front and center. That is the winning playbook.”

