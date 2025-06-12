Samsung and IngenioSpec Announce Settlement Agreement on Electronic Earbud Technology

WACO, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Samsung and IngenioSpec (of San Jose, CA and Waco, Texas) announced today that they have amicably resolved their dispute currently pending in District Court. The parties have reached a mutually acceptable settlement, effectively ending the ongoing dispute concerning certain electronic earbud technology. The resolution reflects both companies’ commitment to innovation and mutual respect for intellectual property rights. Details of the settlement remain confidential, and both parties have expressed appreciation for the constructive dialogue that led to this outcome.