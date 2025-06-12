Intuit Mailchimp Unveils Powerful New Suite of Tools at FWD: London to Help Businesses Unlock Their Customer Data

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Intuit Inc. (Nasdaq: INTU), the global financial technology platform that makes Intuit TurboTax, Credit Karma, QuickBooks, and Mailchimp, today announced at Mailchimp’s flagship event FWD: London a new suite of tools and integrations designed to help marketers and small- and mid-sized businesses better understand and leverage their customer data.

Sustainable growth has become more challenging than ever in an increasingly uncertain business environment. According to research, 71% of SMBs are concerned with customer acquisition.* Mailchimp’s latest set of tools is designed to address this need by providing a connected, data-driven solution that empowers businesses to engage with customers more effectively, boost conversions, drive repeat business, and generate more referrals—accelerating long-term growth.

Built on the Intuit platform, these tools leverage AI to segment data and surface actionable insights for the user with higher-quality zero-party data, enhancing the insights they can glean and act on. By automating these tasks, the Intuit platform is powering done-for-you experiences that are saving businesses time and giving them more insights to better run and grow their business.

“Mailchimp is evolving into the essential bridge between advertising and customer relationships for businesses, seamlessly connecting ad campaigns to powerful marketing automation that nurtures leads and drives sales,” said Ken Chestnut, Director of Global Partner Ecosystem, Intuit. “We're closing the loop between advertising, marketing automation, and powerful customer insights, giving businesses the tools to engage at the right time and place of the customer journey from attracting new leads and nurturing relationships to driving conversions and building lasting loyalty.”

Over the past year, Mailchimp has focused on updating its marketing product to strengthen its ability to drive revenue for brands, totaling over 2,000 product updates and enhancements since December 2024. This includes enhancements like simpler audience segmentation, faster loading times across the app, a more powerful Marketing Automation Flows feature (formerly Customer Journey Builder), and more. These latest product features represent the next step in Intuit’s journey to become the end-to-end business platform that integrates the power of Mailchimp and QuickBooks, enabling customers to both run and grow their business, all in one place. These features connect the tools and data providing insights and action that delivers instant quality in every customer interaction and ensures continuity across the entire customer journey. The following products were announced this morning at Mailchimp’s FWD: London event:

New and enhanced lead generation integrations with Meta, TikTok, Google, Snapchat, and LinkedIn—designed to help businesses automate, streamline, and optimize every step of the lead-to-conversion journey. With these new integrations, marketers can seamlessly bring lead information from their social and paid advertising campaigns into Mailchimp, helping them build richer, more comprehensive customer profiles and automatically nurture leads with hyper-personalized marketing campaigns in real time.

The availability of more than 100 new pop-up templates , allowing businesses to grow their customer base with less work by using highly customizable pop-up forms for deeper targeting, effective data collection, and more personalized campaigns. The latest pop-up form templates were designed for businesses in the education and non-profit, health and wellness, and arts and entertainment sectors.

, allowing businesses to grow their customer base with less work by using highly customizable pop-up forms for deeper targeting, effective data collection, and more personalized campaigns. The latest pop-up form templates were designed for businesses in the education and non-profit, health and wellness, and arts and entertainment sectors. More robust and intuitive custom reports with the Metrics Visualizer, giving marketers over 40 different performance analytics to easily compare and analyze data across email and SMS channels to build insightful reports and visualizations, and get the granular insights they need to understand their campaign performance.

These advancements will expand on the efficiencies that Mailchimp customers have come to expect. “It's nice to have such an ease of access to information. It feels like we're not having to do as much digging or joining the dots as much, which is really nice,” said Freya Doggett, digital marketing officer at Serpentine Galleries, a contemporary art gallery in London, of her experience connecting integrations. “Mailchimp really simplifies things that are complicated by nature.”

Coming Soon

New Custom Audience Tools: Later this year, Mailchimp will add new custom audience tools, enabling marketers to send audience segments directly to Meta technologies and Google Ads to find lookalike audiences or retarget ads to existing customers. The combination of all these tools is helping marketers turn ad spend into real insights and revenue, provide a 360° view of their customers to fuel smarter segmentation and personalization, and drive efficiencies for finding and retaining customers across their channels.

SMS Contact Import via API: Mailchimp customers will soon be able to easily engage customers who prefer SMS-only communication by adding contacts without the need for email addresses. By bringing SMS data directly into Mailchimp, marketers can combine it with email data, purchase history, and other information to get a richer understanding of their audience to execute coordinated omnichannel campaigns. Intuit's AI Agents: Coming soon to QuickBooks, powered by the Intuit platform, businesses will be able to access a virtual team of end-to-end AI agents, including customer, payments, finance, project management, and accounting agents, to take the next large step in delivering done-for-you experiences, coupled with insights and recommendations to grow and run a business. This is designed to solve challenges before they arise with predictive insights, take smart action on businesses' behalf, and seamlessly connect them to AI-enabled human experts when needed, with customers always in control. In fact, 56% of Intuit customers report making better decisions in less time with Intuit AI.**

Mailchimp customers will soon be able to easily engage customers who prefer SMS-only communication by adding contacts without the need for email addresses. By bringing SMS data directly into Mailchimp, marketers can combine it with email data, purchase history, and other information to get a richer understanding of their audience to execute coordinated omnichannel campaigns. Intuit’s AI Agents: Coming soon to QuickBooks, powered by the Intuit platform, businesses will be able to access a virtual team of end-to-end AI agents, including customer, payments, finance, project management, and accounting agents, to take the next large step in delivering done-for-you experiences, coupled with insights and recommendations to grow and run a business. This is designed to solve challenges before they arise with predictive insights, take smart action on businesses’ behalf, and seamlessly connect them to AI-enabled human experts when needed, with customers always in control. In fact, 56% of Intuit customers report making better decisions in less time with Intuit AI.**

FWD: London 2025, hosted by Intuit Mailchimp, is a one-day marketing conference taking place on June 12, 2025, at Magazine London, featuring speakers including Tom Goodwin, Fearne Cotton, Joe Wicks, and Aisling Bea. Bringing together top marketers, entrepreneurs, and thought leaders, the event spotlights cutting-edge tools, AI-powered strategies, and data-driven personalization to help businesses grow.

For more information, please head to: mailchimp.com/whats-new

Disclaimers

This information is intended to outline our general product direction, but represents no obligation and should not be relied on in making a purchasing decision. Additional terms, conditions and fees may apply with certain features and functionality. Eligibility criteria may apply. Product offers, features, functionality are subject to change without notice.

*Based on a survey commissioned by Intuit QuickBooks.

**Based on a survey commissioned by Intuit of QuickBooks Online customers using Intuit Assist as of November 2024.

The total includes new features (entirely new functionality), updated features (existing functionality significantly expanded or improved), and enhancements (minor improvements or fixes). Availability may vary by plan, and some features released between December 5, 2024, and May 20, 2025, may require a paid marketing plan.

Intuit Assist: Intuit Assist functionality (beta) is available to certain users with Premium, Standard and Legacy plans in select countries in English only. Access to Intuit Assist is available at no additional cost at this time. Pricing, terms, conditions, special features and service options are subject to change without notice. Availability of features and functionality varies by plan type. Features may be broadly available soon but represents no obligation and should not be relied on in making a purchasing decision. For details, please view Mailchimp’s various plans and pricing.

SMS Marketing: SMS is available as an add-on to paid plans in select countries. Application and agreement to terms is required before purchasing credits. Messages can only be delivered to contacts in the country selected. Australia messaging available only for contacts with +61 country code. SMS credits are added to your account after purchase and approval. Credits are issued monthly and unused credits expire and do not roll over. MMS only available for Standard and Premium plans sending to US and Canada contacts. Pricing varies.

About Intuit:

