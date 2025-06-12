Marqeta to Power New Klarna Debit Card in the U.S.

OAKLAND, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ: MQ), the global modern card issuing platform that enables embedded finance solutions for the world’s innovators, today announced it is working with Klarna, the global digital bank and flexible payments provider, to enable the Klarna Card: a new debit card powered by Visa Flexible Credential (VFC) that allows access to built-in flexible payment options.

In July 2024, Marqeta became the first issuer processor in the U.S. certified for Visa Flexible Credential. With VFC, Marqeta will enable Klarna customers to pay immediately or pay later when needed, all on the same card. This milestone builds on years of collaboration between Marqeta and Klarna, including powering Klarna’s virtual cards in the U.S. since 2018. The card is currently in a trial phase in the U.S., with a broader rollout in the U.S. expected later this year.

“The future of payments is flexible, and we’re proud to enable this new offering together with Visa,” said Rahul Shah, Chief Product and Engineering Officer, Marqeta. “Our ongoing partnership with Klarna is a true testament to what’s possible with Marqeta’s platform and how we enable our customers to grow and innovate at global scale.”

With its modern, flexible card issuing platform, Marqeta makes it possible for global leaders like Klarna to expand to new markets and offer innovative payment options tailored to evolving customer needs. Marqeta currently supports Klarna in six countries, helping to drive global growth and deliver seamless, consumer-first experiences.

"Through our continued partnership with Marqeta and Visa, we’re evolving the Klarna Card into a truly dynamic and versatile payment experience,” said David Sandström, Chief Marketing Officer, Klarna. “We’re excited to continue innovating alongside Marqeta as we scale the Klarna Card to provide smart, seamless payments that empower smarter, more informed shoppers everywhere."

About Marqeta

Marqeta makes it possible for companies to build and embed financial services into their branded experience—and unlock new ways to grow their business and delight users. The Marqeta platform puts businesses in control of building financial solutions, enabling them to turn real-time data into personalized, optimized solutions for everything from consumer loyalty to capital efficiency. With compliance and security built-in, Marqeta’s platform has been proven at scale, processing nearly $300 billion in annual payments volume in 2024. Marqeta is certified to operate in more than 40 countries worldwide. Visit www.marqeta.com to learn more.

About Klarna

Klarna is a global digital bank and flexible payments provider. With over 100 million global active Klarna users and 2.9 million transactions per day, Klarna’s AI-powered payments and commerce network is empowering people to pay smarter with a mission to be available everywhere for everything. Consumers can pay with Klarna online, in-store and through Apple Pay in the U.S., UK and Canada. More than 724,000 retailers trust Klarna’s innovative solutions to drive growth and loyalty, including Uber, H&M, Saks, Sephora, Macy’s, Ikea, Expedia Group, Nike and Airbnb. For more information, visit Klarna.com.

About Visa

Visa (NYSE: V) is a world leader in digital payments, facilitating transactions between consumers, merchants, financial institutions and government entities across more than 200 countries and territories. Our mission is to connect the world through the most innovative, convenient, reliable and secure payments network, enabling individuals, businesses and economies to thrive. We believe that economies that include everyone everywhere, uplift everyone everywhere and see access as foundational to the future of money movement. Learn more at Visa.com.

