Taxbit Partners with Global Blockchain Business Council (GBBC) to Support Their Growing Cryptocurrency and Stablecoin Management Needs

WASHINGTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Taxbit, the enterprise-grade tax and accounting compliance platform for digital assets, has announced a partnership with Global Blockchain Business Council (GBBC), one of the most trusted non-profit associations for the blockchain, digital assets, and emerging technology community. The partnership means that GBBC, a large, geographically diverse organization with US, EMEA, and APAC operations, has selected Taxbit to support its financial reporting requirements, global accounting needs, and blockchain transaction recordkeeping.

Founded in 2017 in Davos, Switzerland, GBBC comprises more than 500 institutional members and 284 Ambassadors across 124 jurisdictions. By engaging with its members and communities around the globe, GBBC utilizes cryptocurrency for transactions, and is required to keep an accurate account, particularly with the rollout of compliance frameworks like CARF, DAC8, MiCA, and current IRS policy. Through its proprietary software, easy to integrate APIs and simple UX, Taxbit removes all the complexity for organizations to ensure they have a clean, precise, and compliant account of their digital assets and meet all financial information reporting requirements.

“Partnering with the GBBC is a natural alignment for Taxbit because both organizations are forces for good by the very nature of their missions. GBBC is one of the industry's most influential non-profit associations, with a vast array of wallets, assets, and transaction addresses across the globe. We are excited to give them peace of mind for all of their accounting needs, while powering their efforts to champion the responsible adoption of blockchain technologies.”

- Michelle O'Connor, VP of Global Market Expansion

GBBC joins a list of hundreds of revered customers, like Paypal, Uphold, Google, and MARA, using Taxbit’s award-winning software. GBBC will begin using the technology in July 2025, soon after hosting their highly coveted Blockchain Central event in Washington DC.

“We are delighted to partner with Taxbit as we continue to steward digital transformation across global markets and promote global regulatory dialogue alongside them. Taxbit’s tools will equip us with the transparency and compliance rigor needed as we embrace and expand the use of digital assets in our operations.”

- Sandra Ro, CEO of Global Blockchain Business Council.

As the world’s premier industry association for the blockchain ecosystem, GBBC plays a critical role in driving adoption and advancing responsible innovation across the world. The collaboration between GBBC and Taxbit highlights a growing trend among forward-thinking institutions to integrate best-in-class compliance infrastructure as digital assets become increasingly mainstream.

About Taxbit

Taxbit is the premier tax and accounting compliance platform designed by CPAs and tax attorneys to simplify compliance and reporting for digital assets. Enterprises, financial institutions, and government agencies trust our comprehensive, end-to-end solution to compliance and ensure accuracy. Taxbit is certified with SOC 1 Type 1, SOC 2 Type 2 attestation, and ISO 27001 standards. With over $235 million in funding from top global investors like Ribbit, IVP, Paradigm, Haun Ventures, and PayPal Ventures, Taxbit is headquartered in Draper, Utah, and has offices in Salt Lake City, San Francisco, Seattle, New York, Washington, D.C., Amsterdam and London. Discover more at www.taxbit.com.

About Global Blockchain Business Council (GBBC)

Global Blockchain Business Council (GBBC) is the trusted non-profit association for the blockchain, digital assets, and emerging technology community. Founded in 2017 in Davos, Switzerland, GBBC comprises more than 500 institutional members and 284 Ambassadors across 124 jurisdictions and disciplines.

GBBC furthers adoption of blockchain and emerging technologies by engaging regulators, business leaders, and global changemakers to harness these transformative tools for more secure and functional societies.