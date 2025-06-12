-

Oceaneering Announces Vessel Services Agreement

HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oceaneering International, Inc. (“Oceaneering”) (NYSE:OII) announced today that its Offshore Projects Group (“OPG”) segment has entered into a vessel services agreement with a major operator for use of the MPSV Harvey Deep Sea.

The MPSV Harvey Deep Sea, currently chartered by Oceaneering through February 2027, is equipped with two Oceaneering Millennium work class remotely operated vehicles. It is expected to be used by the operator to perform subsea inspection, maintenance, and repair (IMR) and installation services in the Gulf of Mexico.

Chris Dyer, OPG’s Senior Vice President, said, “This award not only secures vessel backlog in the region but also allows us to optimize our equipment spreads and reduce scheduling uncertainty. We look forward to delivering critical subsea IMR and installation services to create value for our customer and further demonstrate our commitment to project execution that delivers safe, efficient, and high-quality results."

For more information on Oceaneering’s vessel services, please visit: Integrated Vessel Solutions | Oceaneering

Statements in this press release that express a belief, expectation, or intention, as well as those that are not historical fact, are forward-looking. The forward-looking statements in this press release include statements concerning Oceaneering’s work scope and contract duration. These forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and are based on current information and expectations of Oceaneering that involve a number of risks, uncertainties, and assumptions, including risks and uncertainties related to counterparty performance under contracts and market conditions and other economic factors affecting Oceaneering’s business. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should the assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements prove incorrect, actual outcomes could vary materially from those indicated. These and other risks are more fully described in Oceaneering’s latest annual report on Form 10-K and its other periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Oceaneering is a global technology company delivering engineered services and products and robotic solutions to the offshore energy, defense, aerospace, and manufacturing industries.

For more information, please visit www.oceaneering.com.

