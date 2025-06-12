-

FIFA Rivals Launches Worldwide, Bringing Non-Simulation Arcade Football Action to Mobile Devices

Global Release Introduces New Features, PvP Gameplay, and Digital Ownership Through the Mythical Platform

FIFA Rivals Worldwide Launch Trailer | Football Mobile Gaming At Its Best

ZÜRICH & LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--FIFA, the global governing body of football, and next-generation gaming technology studio Mythical Games today announced the worldwide launch of FIFA Rivals, the officially licensed arcade-style mobile football game now available for download on the App Store and Google Play.

Powered by FIFA’s global license and Mythical Games’ cutting-edge platform, FIFA Rivals delivers an arcade-style football experience with gamers building their dream teams and attempting to dominate their rivals by competing in live events and PvP leagues. Following a successful soft launch, the global launch introduces innovative features, fast-paced multiplayer, enhanced gameplay, and digital ownership, providing a fresh take on competitive football gaming.

"Football is the world’s game, and we’re thrilled to bring its billions of global fans an experience that captures the thrill of the sport, with the accessibility of mobile gaming," said John Linden, CEO of Mythical Games. “With FIFA Rivals, we’re blending high-energy arcade gameplay with team-building strategy and actual ownership in gaming. This is just the beginning of what we believe will become a landmark title in gaming.”

In FIFA Rivals, gamers can build their dream football team from their favorite stars, teams, and leagues, compete in real-time PvP matches, and take on live events to climb the global leaderboards. Dynamic gameplay and intuitive controls, designed for mainstream mobile gamers, allow users to pull off skill moves, trick shots, and signature plays from star athletes — each represented as a tradable digital collectible on the Mythical Marketplace.

Highlights include:

  • Fast-paced PvP gameplay designed for mobile users worldwide
  • Skill-based progression with real-time events and competitive leagues
  • Player collectible ownership and trading through blockchain technology, with no prior web3 knowledge required
  • PVE Scenarios Mode to hone your skills and relive highlights from famous matches
  • Access to Mythical Marketplace allowing gamers to trade, buy, and sell their way to the greatest football team.

The launch of FIFA Rivals forms part of FIFA's broader objective to make esports and gaming more accessible, offering fans across the globe a wide range of digital football experiences. The global launch of the free-to-play mobile game FIFA Rivals marks the latest milestone in this journey.

FIFA Rivals is available now on the App Store and Google Play Store. For updates and more information, visit fifa.rivals.game and join the community on X (@fifarivals).

About Mythical Games

Acknowledged by Fast Company’s World Changing Ideas 2021 and recently Forbes’ Best Startup Employers (2024), Mythical Games is a next-generation game company creating world-class games and empowering players to take ownership of their in-game assets through the use of blockchain technology. The team has helped develop major franchises, including Call of Duty, Call of Duty Mobile, World of Warcraft, Diablo, Overwatch, Magic: The Gathering, EA Madden, Harry Potter Hogwarts Mystery, Marvel Strike Force, Modern Warfare 3, and Skylanders. Mythical’s current games, Blankos Block Party and NFL Rivals, are already played by millions of consumers worldwide and create a new economy for players, allowing them to engage in a new way with games, but also directly trade and transact safely with other players worldwide.

The Mythical Marketplace, the first in-game blockchain Marketplace on iOS and Android, provides gamers with ownership and control over the purchase and sale of digital assets, while the Mythical Platform protects gamers that may be new to blockchain through a custodial wallet for their digital items.

Learn more: https://mythicalgames.com/

