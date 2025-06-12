Samsara Brings Tech Innovation to the Race Track with NASCAR Xfinity and Cup Series Sponsorship in Mexico

MEXICO CITY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Samsara Inc. ("Samsara") (NYSE: IOT), the pioneer of the Connected Operations® Platform, today announced its sponsorship of the first-ever NASCAR Xfinity and Cup Series race in Mexico, taking place from June 13–15. The company, which contributes to the digital transformation of physical operations worldwide, is bringing this technological innovation to the race track, especially considering that NASCAR teams travel up to 120,000 kilometers a year transporting cars, engines, tools, and key parts.

"In a high-stakes race like NASCAR, everything needs to arrive in optimal condition. There's a strong alignment between the goals of all participants in this race and the companies that use Samsara's solutions. For our customers, every trip must leverage the power of artificial intelligence and data to achieve safer, more efficient, and more sustainable operations. Just as with the organizations we serve, real-time monitoring, smart cameras, predictive maintenance, and advanced data analytics allow a team like Richard Childress Racing (RCR) to focus on race strategy while technology handles every kilometer of their vehicles' transport," said Brendali Lopez, Marketing Director for Samsara in Mexico.

In addition to being an official sponsor of the NASCAR Xfinity and Cup Series in Mexico, Samsara has sponsored the RCR team and its driver Jesse Love in the United States since 2023, redefining the role of logistics in professional motorsports. This time, the driver will compete again to achieve a high score that will allow him to move to the forefront of the championship on Saturday, June 14, at the Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez.

Samsara's alliance with NASCAR represents a real-time demonstration of the power of operational intelligence to optimize high-performance fleets, reduce risks, and generate efficiencies that also positively impact the environment through more efficient routes and lower fuel consumption.

With this sponsorship, Samsara demonstrates that innovation does not limit to the speed on the race track, but also in every technological advancement that drives the teams.

"Our presence at NASCAR in Mexico isn't just a bet on motorsports; it's a declaration of what it means to have total visibility, predictive safety, and intelligent operations in motion," Brendali Lopez concluded.

