Wireless Power Consortium and NFC Forum Issue Joint Statement on Industry Standard Development

WASHINGTON & WAKEFIELD, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Wireless Power Consortium (WPC), the prevailing standards organization for wireless power applications worldwide, and NFC Forum, the global standards body for Near Field Communication (NFC) technology, today issued a joint statement on industry standard development. The below statement was endorsed by Paul Struhsaker, Executive Director, WPC and Mike McCamon, Executive Director, NFC Forum:

“One of the key goals of standards development organizations like the Wireless Power Consortium and the NFC Forum is to facilitate and encourage industry collaboration towards globally available common solutions to mainstream technology problems. In this way, and many others, we are partners in the mission of regulatory bodies like the European Commission towards convergence around common methods for powering and charging personal electronic products.

The wireless charging industry is evolving, and standards, technologies, and new product categories are being envisioned. Each product category also has unique challenges. As more and more consumers embrace the convenience of wireless charging, the industry has worked proactively to solve harmonization through voluntary industry standards led by our two groups.

While not so obvious to everyday consumers, the wireless power/charging market for personal electronic products will require multiple distinct solutions/standards based on a variety of technical parameters including, but not limited to, power amperage, battery capacity, form factor (which determines coil shape and size), cost, power efficiency and consumer usage behaviors. No one solution is suitable for the innovation and diversity of product creativity in the market.

Both the NFC Forum and the Wireless Power Consortium, along with our hundreds of members located worldwide, are eager to contribute and inform these important discussions for our industry, consumers, and society as a whole noting that industry has already been self-standardizing for some time. We look forward towards working closely with all stakeholders toward a safer, more sustainable future.”

About the Wireless Power Consortium

The Wireless Power Consortium (WPC) is the prevailing standards organization for wireless power applications worldwide, representing more than 300 member companies. Since its founding in 2008, the WPC has provided consumers and manufacturers with a vision of wireless power that is convenient, safe, and efficient while ensuring standardized testing offers products that are certificated and interoperable. The WPC’s Qi standard is the global standard for wireless charging mobile, handheld electronic devices. The WPC is continuously exploring new applications of wireless power including the Ki standard for cordless kitchen appliances. The WPC’s Board of Directors includes representatives from the industry’s leading manufacturers, including Apple, Samsung, Google, Philips, and Huawei.

About the NFC Forum

The NFC Forum, established in 2004, is a non-profit industry association comprised of leading mobile communications, semiconductor, and consumer electronics companies. Its mission is to advance the use of Near Field Communication technology by developing specifications, ensuring interoperability, and educating the market about NFC technology. The NFC Forum's global member companies share skills, technical expertise and industry knowledge to develop specifications and protocols for interoperable data exchange, device-independent service delivery, and device capability. The Forum’s supporting certification program and user marks enhance and promote a consistent, reliable, seamless and secure NFC user experience. To learn more about joining the Forum, visit https://nfc-forum.org/engage/join.