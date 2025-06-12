BetterHelp Joins Forces with Three WNBA Powerhouse Teams as Official Mental Health Partner

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--BetterHelp, the world's largest online therapy platform, today announced multi-year partnerships with the WNBA’s 2024 Champion New York Liberty, Las Vegas Aces and Dallas Wings. Tipped off during Mental Health Awareness Month in May, the partnerships align BetterHelp with all three teams on mental health initiatives, and aim to drive critical conversations around the importance of mental wellness, especially among athletes.

"The extraordinary rise of women’s basketball is more than a sports story. This is a cultural movement reaching millions of passionate fans," said Sara Brooks, Chief Growth Officer at BetterHelp. "But with that spotlight comes pressure, and for elite athletes, peak performance isn’t just physical – it’s mental. Getting your head in the game means having the support to stay strong, focused, and resilient. BetterHelp’s mission to champion mental well-being aligns perfectly with these teams’ commitment to supporting their players on and off the court. Whether you're a professional athlete or someone navigating everyday challenges, we're here to remind you: everyone is better with help."

The multi-year partnerships will come to life across various channels, including:

Connecting teams with licensed therapists through BetterHelp’s online platform

In-arena experiences designed to promote mental health awareness

Digital content series with athletes and coaches featuring raw mental health stories from the locker room to fuel honest and impactful dialogue

In-person community events to engage both fans and the local communities to raise awareness around mental health in women’s sports

Educational tools and resources to empower the next generation of women athletes with mental health skills

BetterHelp’s official partnerships with the WNBA’s New York Liberty, Las Vegas Aces, and Dallas Wings double down on BetterHelp’s commitment to breaking down the barriers to mental health care for athletes. During March Madness, BetterHelp solidified its commitment to drive change among this community through its Stop the Madness campaign, which addressed online hate and provided free mental health resources for student-athletes, amplifying wellness conversations and connecting more people with professional support.

This announcement represents another powerful step for BetterHelp over the past month to eradicate barriers to mental wellness across the globe:

Released its first-ever State of Stigma survey, gathering insights from over 16,000 people across 23 countries to better understand the fears, beliefs, and cultural narratives that continue to hold people back from seeking help. The findings aim to break down barriers to care and ensure people worldwide receive the support they deserve.

Expanded its commitment to increasing therapy access through impactful non-profit key partnerships with Six Degrees.org, Shout UK, and Be Strong. These collaborations deliver free therapy to underserved communities, frontline mental health workers, and Gen Z students navigating today’s challenges. In May, BetterHelp collectively donated over 2,700 months of free therapy.

Tapped into the power of storytelling to normalize therapy and reduce stigma. Efforts included an integrated partnership with Peacock’s Emerging Artist Series, “People Like Me,” and the launch of BetterHelp’s own podcast, Mind if We Talk?, which debuted with a candid conversation on overcoming imposter syndrome.

