Amentum Announces Award for the Management and Operations of Canadian Nuclear Laboratories

CHANTILLY, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Amentum (NYSE: AMTM), a global leader in advanced engineering and innovative technology solutions, announced the award of a significant new contract from Atomic Energy of Canada Limited (AECL) to provide operations and management solutions for Canadian Nuclear Laboratories (CNL). Under this contract, Amentum will help advance nuclear science, technology, and innovation across Canada.

“This contract award reflects our deep expertise in nuclear operations and environmental remediation, and our commitment to delivering safe, reliable, and innovative solutions that serve the best interests of Canada,” said Mark Whitney, Amentum’s Energy and Environment president. "We will pursue valuable collaborations and partnerships with industry and academia to advance nuclear innovation for the public good."

Valued at approximately CAD$1.2 billion annually on average, the contract was awarded to Nuclear Laboratory Partners of Canada, Inc. (NLPC), a BWXT-led joint venture that includes Amentum, Kinectrics, and Battelle. The contract consists of a six-year base award with extension periods based on performance, up to a total of twenty years. The formal transition of the contract is anticipated to begin this summer.

This strategic joint venture will see Amentum providing comprehensive nuclear operational solutions, research and development, and technical expertise to CNL’s extensive nuclear facilities. NLPC aims to enhance Canada’s nuclear capabilities, promote safety and environmental stewardship, and foster innovation in nuclear science and technology.

This award reflects Amentum’s global leadership and expertise in the nuclear industry. Amentum will leverage its worldwide team of experienced engineering and technical nuclear experts to support Canada’s advanced energy and security objectives.

About Atomic Energy of Canada Limited

Atomic Energy of Canada Limited (AECL) is a federal Crown corporation with a mandate to drive nuclear opportunities for Canada. Working through a Government-owned, Contractor-operated (GoCo) model that is executed by its contractor, Canadian Nuclear Laboratories, AECL enables nuclear science and technology through its Chalk River Laboratories, Canada’s largest research complex, and by engaging with academia and private industry to advance nuclear innovation. It is committed to advancing reconciliation with Indigenous peoples. It also manages the government of Canada’s radioactive waste responsibilities. AECL continues to own the intellectual property for the CANDU® reactor technology and is accountable for deriving optimal benefit from this technology for Canada. Read more on AECL at www.aecl.ca.

About Amentum

Amentum is a global leader in advanced engineering and innovative technology solutions, trusted by the United States and its allies to address their most significant and complex challenges in science, security and sustainability. Our people apply undaunted curiosity, relentless ambition and boundless imagination to challenge convention and drive progress. Our commitments are underpinned by the belief that safety, collaboration and well-being are integral to success. Headquartered in Chantilly, Virginia, we have more than 53,000 employees in approximately 80 countries across all 7 continents.

Visit us at amentum.com to learn how we advance the future together.

