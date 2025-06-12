Andersen Consulting Adds Sidat Hyder Morshed to Platform Through Collaboration Agreement

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Andersen Consulting enters into a Collaboration Agreement with Sidat Hyder Morshed Associates (Sidat Hyder), a management consulting and technology services firm, strengthening its global capabilities and deepening its presence in an emerging market.

Founded in 1986, Sidat Hyder provides an extensive range of services, including strategy and management consulting, HR consulting, recruitment and outsourcing, and financial consulting. The firm serves a diverse portfolio of clients across sectors such as financial services, energy, manufacturing, telecommunications, and the public sector.

“Having formerly served as a representative firm for Arthur Andersen in Pakistan, we have a deep commitment to quality, transparency, and best-in-class service—values that are also engrained in the culture at Andersen Consulting,” said Waqar Hyder, CEO of Sidat Hyder. “As a collaborating firm, we are now a part of a world-class platform that enhances our ability to scale our impact and deliver global, multidisciplinary solutions to our clients.”

Mark L. Vorsatz, global chairman and CEO of Andersen, added, "Sidat Hyder’s demonstrated leadership and complementary capabilities make them a natural fit for our consulting platform. Together, we’re strengthening the consulting sector by combining deep local insight with global capabilities, helping clients meet today’s challenges in the business landscape."

Andersen Consulting is a global consulting practice providing a comprehensive suite of services spanning corporate strategy, business, technology, and AI transformation, as well as human capital solutions. Andersen Consulting integrates with the multidimensional service model of Andersen Global, delivering world-class consulting, tax, legal, valuation, global mobility, and advisory expertise on a global platform with more than 20,000 professionals worldwide and a presence in over 500 locations through its member firms and collaborating firms. Andersen Consulting Holdings LP is a limited partnership and provides consulting solutions through its member firms and collaborating firms around the world.